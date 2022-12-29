Construction | The complaint about the Hailuoto bridge project was rejected

It is possible to start the construction of the bridge as early as spring 2023, if there are no further appeals against the decision.

Administrative Court has rejected the appeal against the decision on the water permit for the bridge project connecting Hailuoto to the mainland, says North Ostrobothnia’s ely center.

The construction of a fixed road connection between Riutunkari in Oulu and Huiku in Hailuoto is planned. A fixed connection would replace the current ferry connection.

It is possible to start the construction of the bridge as early as spring 2023, if there are no further appeals against the decision. It is estimated that the construction of the connection will take about three years.

The Northern Ostrobothnia district of the Finnish Nature Conservation Union appealed the project’s water permit to the Vaasa Administrative Court in March 2020.