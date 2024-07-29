Construction | The compactness of Jätkäsaari was criticized – This is how the residents evaluated it

Construction|Jätkäsaari is compactly built, but according to the residents, the area is more than stone alleys and squares. The area’s parks and services are especially to be thanked.

What damn, thought the guy from Jätkäsaare Sonja Vesala On Monday morning. He did not identify his place of residence as HS story about the area.

“Where in here does it smell like dog piss? On the contrary, Jätkäsaari is a charming residential area and the neighbors who live in the opposite houses do not disturb in any way,” Vesala commented on the claims of the story.

The compactness of Jätkäsaari and the clearly greater regional efficiency than neighboring Ruoholahti do not hinder Vesala.

It is a matter of choice for him to move to Jätkäsaari.

“Everyone knows it’s crowded here. You can always go live somewhere else. I personally like urban construction.”

Sonja Vesala’s Sohvi dog from Jätkäsaare has had a good time in the area, just like her owner. Vesala himself did not want to be photographed.

Vesala, who previously lived in Töölö and Ullanlinna, especially likes Hyväntoivonpuisto, which crosses the large Jätkäsaari, and the good services in the area.

The best thing, however, is the sense of community in the area.

“I’ve gotten to know more people here than in a small village in Ostrobothnia,” laughs Vesala.

Vesala does not support the tall office buildings planned for Ruoholahti.

“There is a huge amount of empty office space in Helsinki. More is not needed at the moment.”

El Hadji Momine Drame has lived in Jätkäsaari for three years. The family includes three children under school age.

“There are good services and parks here. Suitable for families with children,” says Drame.

Drame considers Jätkäsaari even more pleasant than Ruoholahti, where the metro station creates a feeling of insecurity.

El Hadji Momine Drame was walking with his children Ali, Basir and Jim in Ruoholahti. Drame considers Jätkäsaari a good residential area for families with children.

The Drame family lives in the Wood City block of log houses, which completed recently at the corner of Jätkäsaarenlaitur and Välimerenkatu.

“The block became a bit cramped when the houses are so close to each other. And the park next to it is now really small,” says Drame.

Also seven years old Basir the park issues are annoying.

“We were promised that there would be a park on top of the houses for everyone, but now we can’t even get there,” says Basir.

He means the playground built on top of Supercell’s parking garage, which is only used by the company’s own kindergarten.

“Is still a bit of a question mark, what do I think of the new area”, a resident of Jätkäsaari in a house built in the 1990s Iris Raitaniemi says.

When he moved from Punavuori to Jätkäsaari about five years ago, the area was still a construction site, which has affected the comfortability.

“Now Hyväntoivonpuisto is starting to be nice and things have started to fall into place elsewhere too,” Raitaniemi reflects.

Iris Raitaniemi, who lives in the houses built in Jätkäsaari in the 1990s, understands that the new district is being built compactly.

He finds his own apartment on the edge of Selkämerenpuisto cozy and with green views.

The compact construction of Jätkäsaari gets an understanding: We want to maximize the residential area.

“But it’s boring if somewhere is so cramped that you can see right into other people’s homes. Or that it’s dark inside.”

When building on the sea, Raitaniemi is worried about the effects on the ecosystem of the Baltic Sea.

Currently, supplementary construction in the area above the sea is being planned, for example, in Ruoholahti To Tammasaari pier.

“I’m not terribly excited. You could build elsewhere than on the sea.”

“Good ones services and parks, among other things,” a resident of Jätkäsaari Lauri Kutila justifies his family’s enjoyment in the area.

The family includes a spouse and three children under the age of eight. They moved to Länsi-Jätkäsaari, which is under construction, about five years ago.

Lauri Kutila has been enjoying himself in Jätkäsaari for about five years. “There should be even more greenery,” Kutila reflects.

Kutila also understands that Jätkäsaari is part of the inner city and therefore built compactly.

However, stony squares and narrow alleys do not please him.

“They are quite raw. There should be even more greenery,” says Kutila.

Four lived in Jätkäsaari for years Emppu Repo is going on an electric scooter to Sompasauna in Verkkosaari.

He and his family have a good time in Jätkäsaari.

Emppu Repo enjoys himself and his family in Jätkäsaari, even though it is not a “garden district”.

“Jätkäsaari is more than narrow alleys. But this is not a garden district,” says Repo.

Revo has no complaints about the views from the home window. He lives with his family on the 13th floor, which overlooks the open sea.

“I understand if others complain about their view,” Repo smiles.