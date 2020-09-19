Construction The bicycle tunnel under the Helsinki railway yard was named – The Katedan tunnel is expected to be completed in spring 2023

In the near future, track changes are promised for the track yard. With these prospects, the tunnel will be used by cyclists and pedestrians in 2023.

Due to the tunnel. This name was given to a light traffic tunnel under Helsinki Central Station, along which you can cycle from Töölönlahdenkatu under train tracks to Kaisaniemi Park two years from now, if the construction contract proceeds according to schedule.

The name of the tunnel was confirmed at a meeting of the Nomenclature Committee on Wednesday. The Swedish version is Kajsatunneln.

“The name was chosen because the other end of the tunnel is in Kaisaniemi. The designation of the other end of the tunnel is not so well established yet, ” justify contractor Destia and Helsinki’s urban environment.

The names referring to Baana were not valid, as they could have led to the image of a tunnel aimed only at bicycles, says Helsinki’s urban environment. The space is coming 3.5 meters wide for pedestrians, four meters for cyclists. It is estimated that EUR 23 million will sink into the tunnel.

The tunnel itself the construction contract is currently at the stage where the soil surveys have been completed. According to Destia, track changes will begin in the coming weeks. “More on them later,” the tunnel project Facebook page is told.

The actual construction work is scheduled to begin in January next year. The tunnel is scheduled to be used by pedestrians and cyclists in the spring of 2023. The ends of the tunnel are located in the direction of the Oodi Library on Töölönlahdenkatu and on the east side next to Kaisaniemi Park.

The aim is to facilitate cycling in an east-west direction, for example from Kaisaniemi to Baana, and to reduce bicycle traffic in front of the railway station. There will be almost 1,000 new parking spaces for bicycles and the bicycle center of the City of Helsinki Transport Department.

While city decision-makers were still in the nuts, the idea of ​​a bridge over the yard was also an option. The bridge would have become cheaper than the tunnel, but the proposal was rejected.

