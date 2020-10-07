Construction Surprise in Kumpula: Rocks will not be blown out of the way of the kindergarten until the court has resolved the dispute

The City of Helsinki intends to continue building on the rock, despite the opposition of the residents, if the court’s decision is positive.

Kindergarten site It has been suspended in Kumpula, Helsinki. According to the developer, the City of Helsinki, this is a precaution. The project has been appealed to the Helsinki Administrative Court, and if the appeal passes, the sanctions are challenging: if the administrative court makes a negative decision on the construction, the city should restore any rocks it has already blown up.

A complaint about the building permit was filed in May, and the city is still awaiting a resolution. The goal is for building construction to begin as soon as possible, and for the new kindergarten facilities needed in the area to be completed on time, the city announced on Wednesday.

“We consider it appropriate to wait for the administrative court to resolve so that the work can then be resumed in good order. It is to be hoped that the decision of the Administrative Court will be reached as soon as possible so that the much-needed new crèche facilities in the area can be brought into use quickly and the old ones in poor condition can be abandoned at the same time, ” Kari Pudas says in a press release.

Town’s According to the information, the Helsinki Administrative Court aims to process the complaint by the end of the year. The city will announce the site arrangements as construction continues, the press release says.

The construction of a kindergarten has been debated for a long time. Locals can’t understand the fact that a rock in a nearby park is being blown up for a kindergarten when there was an empty field right next door.

Residents have visibly opposed the project with protests and appeals to the administrative court. They have expressed that the city has not informed them of its intentions and listened to them in a way that would have had an impact.

The city has made it clear that with the plans already far behind, it is too late to reverse their direction so that instead of a rock, a kindergarten would be built on a sand field. The field used to be a school that was closed and demolished due to indoor air problems.

There is an acute need for a kindergarten in Kumpula. The kindergarten planned to be built is intended for 150 children. The people of Kumpula have not opposed the kindergarten per se, but have considered it very necessary, but the location is wrong.

Instead, they have wondered how the city of Helsinki has thought of resolving child import and pick-up traffic when the nearby Limingantie is narrow and one-way. Increasing traffic is feared to increase insecurity and other side effects such as noise and air pollution in the area.

Kindergarten Preparatory work for construction began in September at Limingantie 39. The trees have been mapped, some of them felled, and topsoil removed from the area, the city reports.

Based on the press release, the city seems to be optimistic that the court’s decision is positive for the construction: “According to the information received by the city, the Helsinki Administrative Court aims to process the complaint by the end of the year. The city will inform about the site arrangements as construction continues. ”