Construction | Such is Espoo's million-euro locker room building

The price of a cabin building cannot be directly compared to a detached house in the same area, says the developer of the city of Espoo.

I'll take it According to the current plans, the price of the new changing room building on the swimming beach will rise to almost a million euros.

Developer of the city of Espoo Riikka Sippo-Hosion according to the building is not particularly expensive.

“The price level is what it is at the moment. We'll go with whatever offers we get.”

A construction project five tenders were submitted, of which the cheapest that meets the criteria is proposed to be implemented.

The price of three of the five offers was very close to each other, which, according to Sippo-Hosio, supports the assessment that the price of the building is reasonable.

The city has also received similar offers in the past, when the same project has been tendered.

The price of a cabin building from Sippo-Hosio cannot be directly compared to, for example, a single-family house in the same area, because the construction price consists of so many things.

However, he does not find the construction conditions on Oitta's beach particularly difficult.

Floor plan of the building.

To the building in addition to unheated changing rooms designed for summer use, heated toilets and a break area for lifeguards are coming. In addition, the building will have a sewer and a waste and storage shed.

“This practically corresponds to a 150-square-meter detached house,” says Sippo-Hosio.

The project was initially budgeted at 800,000 euros, but the cost estimate rose to 985,000 because the building's “establishment conditions” are difficult and it was difficult to predict the costs of earthworks.

I'll take it the construction of the dressing rooms was tendered for the third time, because in previous years the budget of the industry responsible for their construction has not been sufficient for the construction of the booths.

The planned location of the premises was also moved to a more convenient spot on the beach, in order to make the construction price cheaper.

According to Sippo-Hosio, the most money goes to earthworks, that is, to the removal of old earth and the replacement of new earth.

Final the decision on the construction of the dressing room has not been made yet, but the matter will be decided on Thursday.

The city government presents a construction start permit for April. According to the plan, the facilities would be in use in the summer of 2025.

The new building is intended to serve not only visitors to Oitta's beach, but also visitors to the nearby playground, playground and jogging paths.

Oitta's beach currently has no fixed changing facilities.