03/05/2025



Updated at 5:24 p.m.





Spain needs a million new homes to solve the pressing supply crisis that the sector is going through. When? According to Julián Salcedo, of the General Council of Economists (CGE), “for now.” The data is far from the last estimate of the Bank of Spain, which in April last year estimated at 600,000 new homes that were needed in our country. In any case, there are two figures that express more a wish than anything else, if one takes into account that in 2023 the construction sector was only able to build 109,000 new homes. The Association of Construction Promoters of Spain (APCepaña) has made the calculations: at this rate, by 2039 the deficit will be three million homes.

This dire perspective is the one that this morning has brought together the employer of promoters and builders, to the General Council of Economists already Fedea, the ‘Think Tank’ of the great Spanish companies, around a discussion table. The conclusion of the experts could not be another, it has been that Fañlta offer. Among the reasons have signed up for the lack of financing, legal insecurity, the lack of labor and above all, the availability of land, which is not the same as scarcity.

Recently Apcesspaña published a report in which he denounced that, on average, in Spain it takes 16 years to change the qualification of a land so that it can be urbanizable. The reasons for this delay are varied, but the main one is the drafted of the law, which forces the requalification process to begin from scratch every time a favorable challenge occurs. As Julián Salcedo explained, many times those challenges end up in the Supreme Court -with the consequent added delay -where the judges are forced to declare the nullity of the entire process. After this viacrucis comes the time for administrative procedures in view of and Post Construction, which can sometimes take as long as the building, according to Xavier Vilajoana, president of Apcespaña.

The surprising – and exasperating, for both builders and CGE economists – is that in Spain there is consensus about the need for the approval of a new land law that resolves the technical defects of the current one. Despite this, the PSOE land law proposal already accumulates two fiascos in Congress while the PP has presented an equivalent standard in the Senate that will not surely go ahead. Both Vilajoana and Salcedo have coincided, both legislative proposals are similar in the fundamental, with the difference that they contain ‘extras’ for “the political game”, the first has denounced, which asks “responsibility” to politicians.









With regard to the ground, Salcedo has gone further by betting on liberalization, despite the fact that “the central government does not want to hear about it.” “They argue that it is to generate surplus value for a few, but housing we all need,” he said, in addition to adding that such liberalization, that on the other hand he defends that the sustainability criteria are respected, is especially in the most tensioning places. In the Community of Madrid, he recalled, 50% of the land is protected, a circumstance that, according to this expert, can make only 200,000 new homes the urbanizable land is reduced to less than 5%.

So far in regard to the ground, because the list of demands continues, for example with taxation. “25% of the price of a home are taxes, more than is taxed to a luxury product,” Vilajoana emphasized, so the presiding employer asks to review the taxation of the entities welcomed to the lease regime, analyze the VAT taxation in affordable housing operations and establish a reduced VAT of 4% in the sale of asequible housing for young people.