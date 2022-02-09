Works on one of the buildings at Las Terrazas del Sol, in San Antón. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

Promoters such as the one that is building a residential building on the site vacated by ONCE, on Paseo de Alfonso XIII, and the one that obtained permission to build the new Ibermutuamur clinic, in Santa Lucía, have helped to alleviate in the past twelve months the fall in real estate activity that Cartagena suffered in 2020. However, they did not remove it