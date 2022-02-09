Building permits rise 1%, but remain more than five points below 2019, the last year before the health crisis
Promoters such as the one that is building a residential building on the site vacated by ONCE, on Paseo de Alfonso XIII, and the one that obtained permission to build the new Ibermutuamur clinic, in Santa Lucía, have helped to alleviate in the past twelve months the fall in real estate activity that Cartagena suffered in 2020. However, they did not remove it
