WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. construction spending fell in February as investment in single-family home construction continued its downward trend amid higher mortgage costs.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending fell 0.1% in February after rising 0.4% in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending to remain unchanged. Construction spending increased by 5.2% in February year-on-year.

Spending on private construction projects was unchanged after a 0.2% increase in January.

Investment in residential construction fell 0.6%, with spending on single-family housing projects down 1.8%. Spending on multi-family housing increased by 1.4%, still supported by demand for rent.

The housing market has taken the brunt of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in its battle to tame inflation, with home investment contracting for seven straight quarters, the longest since the collapse of the housing bubble triggered by the housing crisis Great Recession from 2007-2009.

But the worst is probably over. Mortgage rates are falling after the recent collapse of two US regional banks, sparking fears of contagion in the banking sector. However, the real estate market is not out of the woods as credit conditions have tightened.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)