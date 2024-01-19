Construction sites | This worker greets all passers-by in Töölö – Now the whole of Helsinki loves him

There is an employee at work at the National Museum's site who will surely be remembered by every passer-by. Siim Loorits' smile does not freeze even in severe frost or a snowstorm.

Sound echoes far away.

“Sunny morning!” A construction worker standing on the corner of the National Museum in Töölö in Helsinki waves to a woman passing by with a stroller.

He is on duty in front of the construction site, directs traffic and manages to make sunny mornings, days or afternoons to every single passer-by – rain or shine.

That's why HS has also received several tips from “Helsinki's most polite worker”.

You can't mistake the person, because true to his style Siim Loorits also flashes a wide smile at the cameraman and reporter approaching him.

Siim Loorits greeted a passer-by at the entrance to the museum site. He hopes to be able to work there even until the renovation is finished.

When asked the secret of a worker's positive attitude, the answer doesn't have to be long.

“In this miserable, cruel, chaotic world, you have to be positive, otherwise you can't do it. That's a fact,” says Loorits.

“Energy comes from the heart, where the eternal sun shines.”

Loorits has been in the hands of the construction company SRV at the National Museum site since the beginning of November. On weekdays, you can find him there almost every day swinging with a round hand signal.

Officially, Loorits' duties include directing traffic and guarding the site gate. However, he himself feels that his main task is “bringing sunshine into the day of others.”

According to Loorits, about 98 percent of the workers passing by have accepted the wishes with joy. On a couple of occasions, he has even been brought a bar of chocolate as a thank you for brightening up the day.

“Yes, there is still hope in this humanity,” he states.

On Friday, it will be bitterly cold during the day, and on Thursday, it will snow again during the work. How does Loorits focus and manage to please passers-by in any weather?

“The attitude is warm. Even in a snowstorm, the smile didn't freeze at any point, it just grew.”

Loorits' smile doesn't freeze, even if it's bitterly cold outside or even a blizzard. He has also worked as a personal assistant, which has brought more perspective to life.

Winter is traditionally a dark time in Finland, but in other seasons as well there is a certain kind of melancholy in our national character.

That's why you have to ask the Estonian Loorits what tips he has to give to lift the mood.

According to him, the basic building blocks of life are humor, sports and curiosity. He himself has enjoyed basketball courts since he was a child and warmly recommends exercise to everyone. Even while working on the construction site, the energetic Loorits always jumps, slides and throws himself here and there.

In addition, Loorits recommends giving up addictive things, such as intoxicants, useless medicines and smart devices. He himself has never owned a smartphone and there is not even a computer at home.

Loorits presents his old Nokia cell phone, which is perfectly fine for him. He stays on the map of world events by visiting the library.

“We are here for each other. We don't use equipment,” he states.

There is a lot of traffic around the construction site, which Loorits manages as best it can.

Loorits has never owned a smartphone, but his mobile phone is an old Nokia keypad.

How about does the ultra-positive Loorits ever have bad days?

The man falls silent for the first time during the interview and looks up at the sky.

“Father left in October 2022. It was the worst moment of my life,” says Loorits. The voice breaks at the end of the sentence.

“But there he is, there we still meet and dance.”

According to Loorits, home education has also played a big role in the background of his positive outlook on life.

“The sun inside me just grew and grew since childhood, and now, under forty, it's at its best,” 36-year-old Loorits says.