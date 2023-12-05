Construction sites | “Terrible” – This is what everyday life is like now at the hearing aid company locked in “Odin’s sumptu”

In addition to pedestrians, the Töölönlahdenkatu construction site also affects businesses.

Always changing traffic arrangements without prior information, outright lying and indifference by city officials.

An employee of the Kuolotekniikka company gets a kick out of these things Jenni Hakala, who wants to speak directly about the city’s activities at the Töölönlahdenkatu construction site. The company works, for example, with hearing aids.

Hakala’s workplace is located in an office building opposite the central library Oodi, which has been badly damaged in the Kaisantunnel construction project.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper news yesterday Monday, how townspeople and tourists are dangerously loitering in the bus lane on Töölönlahdenkatu. The busy routes are now tightly fenced off.

Pedestrians have been at a standstill on Töölönlahdenkatu since the nerve-wracking construction site began there. The construction site fences turn the street into a dangerous quagmire where no one really knows how to walk.

Now, in addition to pedestrians, businesses in the area also join the complaint.

“The average age of our customers is over 70, closer to 80. It has been difficult for them to come to our store for a long time,” says Hakala.

The company operating at Töölönlahdenkatu 3 is one of the worst affected, as construction site fences line the block for a long distance. Because of that, Hakala hears from almost every customer how difficult it is to get to the store.

“Every customer says that coming here is terrible at the moment.”

Customers with disabilities have not been able to get there for a long time. Many hearing technology customers use a rollator or walk with difficulty. For them, arriving at the shop is now behind the painstaking work.

“One customer even said that he walks along the roadway when he can’t get anywhere else.”

Buses and pedestrians run on the same lines on Töölönlahdenkatu.

Struggle it is particularly annoying that the city does not inform about changing traffic arrangements in time or at all.

“For example, on Thursday of last week, information came during the day that the crosswalk would disappear in front of the shop. In the evening, when I left work, the street was already closed,” says Hakala.

One morning, lifting work was done in front of the company again. Neither the customers nor the employees could get there. According to Hakala, there was no advance warning of this at all.

“Usually I’m a really nice person, but this is already starting to be difficult from a business perspective.”

HS interviewed on Monday, the project manager of the City of Helsinki who knows the Töölönlahdenkatu construction site Jukka Repoa. He commented that he has not received direct feedback from pedestrians about the traffic arrangements on the street.

Hakala disagrees:

“Bullshit that there have been no complaints. The last time I called Revo was last week.”

According to Revo, he has been asked for further contact information, but he denies that he has actually received feedback about the site.

Hakala has also been in contact with Destia and other city supervisors:

“I have asked them if they understand that the business goes because of the construction site.”

According to project manager Revo, the pedestrian paths are not being changed from the current routes.