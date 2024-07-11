Thursday, July 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Construction sites | Kauniainen was split in two overnight, and now the shopping center is in crisis

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Construction sites | Kauniainen was split in two overnight, and now the shopping center is in crisis
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The construction works of the urban railway separated Kauniainen in two like the Berlin Wall. The merchants of the south side immediately ran into difficulties.

Commercial center Entrepreneurs in Gran and its surroundings are in dire straits, as construction work in the Kauniainen station area has split the city in half.

Car traffic used to be able to pass under the station along Tunneltie, but the road has now been out of use since Midsummer.

#Construction #sites #Kauniainen #split #overnight #shopping #center #crisis

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Stylist Rogov listed fashion trends for the summer

Stylist Rogov listed fashion trends for the summer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]