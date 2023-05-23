Genoa – The Antitrust has fined the Ligurian-Tuscan motorway company (Salt) 700 thousand euros for unfair commercial practices following the inconvenience on the motorway network of competence due to construction sites. The sentence is dated May 2 last year. The Antitrust intervened after the presentation of a complaint by a citizen.

The case concerns the section between Sestri Levante and La Spezia in both directions, on the A12, for the period January 2020 – May 2021, when the concessionaire was carrying out works on the section to bring the tunnels up to safety standards which “had to take place by 30 April 2019”. The Antitrust speaks of “critical road conditions that have created inconvenience to users and significantly increased journey times”.

In the face of this Salt has not adjusted or suspended tolls. Hence, according to the Antitrust, “the existence of unfair commercial practices”. In justifying the fine, the Authority also underlines that “reductions in speed have been found” with average speeds in some moments “between 20 and 55 km compared to 91 as indicated by the concessionaire. This, for short distances, has led to “longer delays to 15-20 minutes”. In light of the fine, Assoutenti asks Salt “to open a table with consumer associations, to analyze the critical issues of the motorway network under its jurisdiction, improving the quality of service and significantly shortening travel times” .

Salt will appeal to the Tar

Salt will present an appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court against the 700,000 euro fine issued by the Antitrust, as “there are not the minimum and necessary elements to hypothesize the existence of the unfair commercial practice pursuant to the relevant national and European legislation”. During the proceedings, “Salt has given ample proof of having acted with the utmost diligence, carrying out the interventions on the section to comply with the regulations in force”.

“The concessionaire has also demonstrated, providing a substantial series of data illustrated through analytical studies on traffic and journey times, that, on the section in question, there were no significant delaysas proposed by the Authority in the sanctioning measure”.

Salt also underlines “that the functioning mechanisms of the motorway regulation are profoundly different from those of rail or air transport. The contract for the provision of the infrastructure, stipulated with the consumer, does not have as its object the transport of a passenger from a to the other within a given time, but the possibility, for the same, to travel a stretch of motorway to reach a destination. maintenance work is necessary to ensure safety and quality of service and are inevitable. Not only that, under the concession contract, if these were not implemented, they would lead to a liability on the part of the concessionaire which would result in the compensation of damages for the breach of contract against the public grantor, as well as for the violation of the reference legislation “.