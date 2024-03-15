Construction sites | A large part of the old commercial building disappeared during the demolition work in the heart of Helsinki

An old commercial building is being demolished on Mannerheimintie. As a result of the demolition works, the landscape of the core center has changed considerably.

Helsinki Those who have moved in the center in recent days have been able to witness the rapid change of the landscape.

On Mannerheimintie near the statue of the three blacksmiths will be dismantled currently an old commercial building.

The photo taken on Thursday shows how the middle part of the house has already completely disappeared. In the background, you can see the buildings of Yrjönkatu, including the swimming hall, which is also under renovation, and the hotel Torni.

On Sunday, the Torni hotel was already peeking through the demolition site.

At issue is the old commercial building of the real estate investment company Sponda. It will be demolished and a new commercial building will be built in its place.

The construction site will close one lane on Mannerheimintie for several years. Construction work will continue until the fall of 2026.

The demolition of the building and its environmental effects have awakened criticism in public. For example, some architects have opposed demolition.

Sponda is justified demolishing the old building because the new building improves the property's energy efficiency. According to Sponda, it is also difficult to change the old building to meet the requirements of office users.