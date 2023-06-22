Estadão Contenti

06/22/2023 – 12:55

The largest civil construction sector associations criticized the Central Bank for not cutting interest rates and renewed pressure on the monetary authority to speed up this movement. The Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC) and the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) distributed notes to the press demanding a change in attitude on the part of the Central Bank.

“We regret that the rate is maintained, once again, at this exorbitant level”, said the CBIC. “This is clearly affecting the performance of productive activity in the country, precisely the activity that generates income and employment.”

The CBIC recalled that the construction industry is being heavily impacted by high interest rates, with a 30.2% drop in real estate launches in the first months of the year.

The entity also stated that it will certainly revise its growth projection for the sector’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year. “The scenario with lower inflationary pressure, the improvement in expectations and the reduction of uncertainties with the approval of the fiscal framework by the Chamber demonstrate that either we reduce interest rates or we will continue to delay the country’s growth.”

Abrainc also said that it regrets the BC’s decision and that it reinforces the need to lower interest rates. The association classified as “worrying” the fact that Brazil has the highest real interest rates in the world, with a rate of 9.4% per year (discounting inflation), well above second place, Mexico, which has 6. 6%.

“These numbers represent a significant obstacle to investment and have a detrimental impact on job creation, especially for the low-income population.”

Abrainc mentioned that the high Selic is bad for real estate financing from the Brazilian System of Savings and Loans (SBPE).

According to Abrainc, the rate of 13.75% makes it impossible for thousands of families to purchase properties, since the high interest rates result in an exorbitant increase in the financing installments.























