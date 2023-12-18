Construction | Rooms were built in Helsinki that were too low – The residents' complaint was down to a technical detail

The situation of the housing company, famous for its too low room height, was dealt with in the administrative court. The shareholders' complaint ultimately came down to a technicality.

Part According to the residents, the apartments in the apartment building completed last year in Herttoniemi are too low.

The too low room height started a long appeal process, which was processed in the middle of December in the administrative court. The shareholders' appeal was unsuccessful.

Several shareholders of a housing limited company called Herttoniemi Läkkiseppä complained to the administrative court that the building control of the city of Helsinki had let the house pass the final inspection in November 2022.

Back in September, the city assessed that the building could not be granted a commissioning permit if “the implementation is not in accordance with laws and regulations”.

According to the appellants, the inspection engineer who performed the final inspection had allowed the builder to deviate from the construction regulations in his final approval statement.

in a 17-story building the tower block has a total of 147 apartments. All apartments were for sale before the building was completed, and for example, the price per square meter of a studio apartment was around 8,500 euros.

The residents expressed their dissatisfaction to the developer, JM Suome, even before the building was completed. Among the advertisers were both apartment investors and resident shareholders.

In some of the apartments, the room height in some rooms could be only about 2.3 meters in places, while according to the Ministry of the Environment's regulation, the room height can be below 2.5 meters “only in a small part”.

According to the builder, JM Suomen, the reason for the room heights being lower than normal was the bulky enclosures of the ventilation ducts.

In the administrative court some of the housing company's shareholders demanded that the approved final inspection be cancelled.

They wanted the developer to be obliged to correct the defects and mistakes related to the room height within a month under the threat of a fine.

The appellants considered the decision to be in violation of the building permit, because the developer had not been granted an exemption from the statutory room heights.

Complaint was not investigated in the administrative court at all regarding repair requirements or to the extent that the developer should obtain an expert opinion on the room area and room height before the final inspection.

In other respects, the appeal was rejected due to a technical reason: According to the Administrative Court, the inspection engineer's final inspection protocol is not the kind of decision document that could be appealed with a rectification claim or appeal.

Residents can still apply for an appeal through the Supreme Administrative Court, if they are granted leave to appeal.