Construction projects | Jätkäsaari's massive spa hotel project in trouble

To Jätkäsaari planned cool Royal Center –spa hotel project junnas still in place. Now an extension is being sought for the reservation of the plot, so that the huge project can finally be promoted.

The progress of the plan has been slowed down by, among other things, the corona pandemic, time-consuming site planning, the uncertainty of the global situation, and challenges in the financial and investor markets.

The Urban Environment Board has filed a complaint presentation to the business department of the city government.

Royal Center is a complex planned by Royal Areena oy in Jätkäsaari, which is designed to include, among other things, a spa hotel, a sports hall and a parking garage. The project is financed privately and it is planned to be implemented in three stages.

The parking facility intended for the use of the Port of Helsinki, the hotel and the sports hall was commissioned in December 2021.

In the case of the sports center, there are currently negotiations about the long-term rental of the plot and investors. Its construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2024.

As for the hotel, the project is falling apart. An extension is currently being applied for the reservation of the plot planned for the hotel in order to advance the planning of the project. Extending the reservation would help attract investors and hoteliers to the project.

According to the Urban Environment Board, continuing to reserve the plot would be justified because the project has been delayed for external reasons.

To the hotel up to 350 rooms are planned. In addition, the plans include a separate spa section.

The next stages of the project are estimated to be completed by 2027.