Construction | Professor: The “road of destruction” is underway in Helsinki

All that remains of the demolished Aktia building on Mannerheimintie in Helsinki is a concrete skeleton.

In Helsinki, buildings with a remaining life cycle are being demolished. According to Professor Matti Kuittinen, this cannot continue.

Three a loud crash echoes from the blacksmith's statue. Then another. For a moment, you might think that the masons who have been carrying their hammers for 92 years have finally completed their movement.

Then a rattling buzzing starts.

The sounds come from the other side of Mannerheimintie, from the windows of the Aktia house built in 1963. All that remains of it is a concrete skeleton.