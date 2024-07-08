Chihuahua.- The construction industry will end 2024 with a growth of between 20 and 25 percent, estimated the president of CMIC Chihuahua, Julio Mercado Rodríguez.

The representative of the construction companies pointed out that the growth trend, observed since 2023 when it reached 19%, is related to the good administration of the State Government.

“The number will be a record in 2024 and we thank the governor for her commitment and efforts to continue with the works,” he said.

Investment in public works

He recalled that the investment projected by the State Government for public works amounts to 8 billion pesos (mdp), to which another 3 billion pesos will be added by the municipalities.

He pointed out that there is a lack of investment from the Federation, while in private construction, although movement has been observed, a “boom” is expected that will trigger the construction and expansion of industrial buildings due to the ‘nearshoring’ trend.

In April, the value of production in the construction sector in the state stood at 3,496.94 million pesos, which represented an increase of 29.4% compared to the amount recorded in the same period of the previous year, when it amounted to 2,703.08 million pesos.

With higher production value

The Private Sector Competitive Intelligence Platform (PICSP), according to data from the National Survey of Construction Companies (ENEC), conducted by Inegi, specified that the production value achieved in April represented an increase of 10.3% compared to March, when 3,170.76 million pesos were reported.

With this figure, Chihuahua ranked third in the country in terms of production value in the construction industry during the fourth month of the year.