Construction | Pasila’s tower houses will come true after all

The city, Senate properties and the construction company report that they have reached a negotiation result.

Pasilan The Länsitorni area is being built by Skanska, which once came second in the competition.

The plan is to build four high tower buildings and a pavilion in the area.

The City of Helsinki, Senaatti Kinteistöt and the construction company Skanska announced on Wednesday that they have reached a negotiation result on the matter.

Trigoni, a proposal from the construction company YIT, once won the competition for the design of the area. YIT withdrew from the project and has to pay compensation to the city and Senate properties.

The implementation of the second-placed proposal has now been tentatively agreed upon. The proposal has been further developed during the negotiations.

“Key principles have been retained, such as the fact that the towers are separate buildings, each with its own character. However, the appearance of the towers has changed from the original proposal,” says Skanska’s regional director Juhani Aspara.

The tallest skyscraper on the eastern edge of the construction area has also been lowered compared to the competition proposal, but it was still supposed to be 29 stories high.

To the area changing the site plan takes about two years.

The preliminary and implementation agreement for the construction is to be submitted to the politicians for consideration in the spring. The city environment committee will decide on the matter next week, after that the city government and the council.

In this way, construction in the area could start in 2026.

Read more: Pulling out of the Pasila skyscraper project was expensive for YIT – the price tag is around two million euros