Monday, February 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Construction Parts of the roof fell down at a school in Kulosaari – the city of Helsinki examines the condition of the roof

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The lobby area of ​​the school building has been taken out of use and some of the roof structures have been demolished.

Kulosaaren At a primary school in Helsinki, roof structures fell into a low lobby space on Friday. The space was decommissioned as early as Friday and today, Monday, some of the roof structures were demolished.

The city is now figuring out how large the roof needs to be repaired. In addition, the expert will find out why the roof tiles have fallen from the beginning. The school building was completed in 2013.

There has been afternoon activity in the gym since the fall of the roof tiles. The gym is located near the lobby. The area where the roof tiles had been dropped has been isolated off on Friday.

The evening use of the hall has been canceled for the time being.

#Construction #Parts #roof #fell #school #Kulosaari #city #Helsinki #examines #condition #roof

See also  Britain In Britain, four children have died in a building fire in Sutton, London
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Spectacle without spectacle: Why the Super Bowl 2022 was to fall asleep

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.