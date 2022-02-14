Construction Parts of the roof fell down at a school in Kulosaari – the city of Helsinki examines the condition of the roof

The lobby area of ​​the school building has been taken out of use and some of the roof structures have been demolished.

Kulosaaren At a primary school in Helsinki, roof structures fell into a low lobby space on Friday. The space was decommissioned as early as Friday and today, Monday, some of the roof structures were demolished.

The city is now figuring out how large the roof needs to be repaired. In addition, the expert will find out why the roof tiles have fallen from the beginning. The school building was completed in 2013.

There has been afternoon activity in the gym since the fall of the roof tiles. The gym is located near the lobby. The area where the roof tiles had been dropped has been isolated off on Friday.

The evening use of the hall has been canceled for the time being.