Construction Only a few people know about the lost lake Pasila – The map shows what Helsinki would be like if history had gone in another direction

The history of the Pasila region also tells about the industrialization and urbanization of the whole of Finland. The HS image compilation shows the rapid change in the region.

Pasilan watching the tall rectangular houses rising next to the station area, you have to pinch your imagination to see the water surface and the surrounding nature dripping in the autumn wind on the spot. That’s what it was, though, at the Tripla shopping center and the station next to it!

With the completion of the new station and Tripla, the construction sites have moved to the surrounding area. Actually, Pasila has been an equally large construction site for decades. The pictorial compilation of this story shows Pasila’s transformation from a sparsely populated countryside to a concentration of tower blocks.

About two hundred years ago there was a lake at the present train station and the Tripla shopping center. It was called Tölö träsk, or Töölönjärvi, and can be found on a 1808 map. The water flowed along the stream into Töölönlahti. It is still reminded of the creek between the train track and Vauhtitie.

In the 19th century the area was rural and there were two farms: Fredriksberg and Böle, which has also appeared in the form of Böhle. On the map of 1845, the lake is no longer visible, but is replaced by a meadow and close to bogs and fields.

The initial impetus for the turmoil in the coming decades dates back to 1862. At that time, the railway between Helsinki and Hämeenlinna, which ran through the Fredriksberg farm, was completed. The effects of the track construction decision on the future of Pasila and Helsinki are extensive. And whether the decision also affected the fate of the area called Töölönjärvi.

City Museum reports according to him, the meadow area near Töölönjärvi soon after was dried up because space was needed for the expanding Pasila railway yard. The map of 1869 shows a newly completed railway passing through the meadow at Pasila. At the meadow it reads according to the lake Tölöträsk.

Railway track accelerated industrialization and began to bring people to Helsinki in search of work. Helsinki began to grow upwards and also expand from its outskirts. This is how the construction of the then Böle began. At the same time, the change in the region reflects Finland’s industrialization and urbanization.

Picture taken from a train window in 1973. On the right you can see the end of the station building, on the left a kiosk and in the background the prefabricated concrete houses under construction.­

Pasila, who otherwise got his Finnish name from the long-term tenant of the Fredriksberg farm Karl Pasilan according to, became the first train station in 1890. The building soon remained small, but in 1923 it was replaced by a wooden building moved from Vammeljoki in Karelia.

In September 1984, the old station building in Pasila was moved to Veturipuisto. The building is owned by the Finnish Peace Association and the house is called the Peace Station.­

This building served as a station for almost sixty years until 1984. The building is now located on Veturitori in East Pasila and is now known As a peacemaker.

This is what the Länsi-Pasila and Ilmala region looked like in 1964.­

Back in the 1960s, the surroundings of Pasila station were quite low-rise and wooded. Construction of Itä-Pasila began in 1972. In place of the former small-scale industrial and warehouse area, massive precast concrete houses were tightly planned and built. Light traffic was placed well above the highways.

The first phase of the tramway through East Pasila to Pasila railway station was completed in 1976.

Aerial view from 1979. In the foreground is a wooden station building.­

At the turn of the 20th century, a building was built on what is now Länsi-Pasila wooden houses, because there was an acute shortage of housing and the city ‘s rental plots were not enough for the working population.

A wooden multi-storey residential building at the intersection of Pasilankatu and Raakelinkatu in the early 20th century.­

Houses were built on plots to the liking of each author and often from the materials that happened to be found. Buildings were also relocated. The end result was anything but uniform.

The child sits in Puu-Pasila in the 1970s.­

The woman leaned against the gate in Puu-Pasila. The photo was taken in the 1970s.­

People enjoyed themselves in Puu-Pasila, but the city considered the area temporary and did not want to spend money on it. After 1940, rental periods shortened and buildings deteriorated. In the mid-1970s, only 600 people lived in the area’s wooden houses.

Dozers began to demolish the houses in 1977, the apartment buildings in present-day Länsi-Pasila were decided a couple of years later and the first residential apartment buildings were completed in the early 1980s. Only a few wooden houses in Hertanmäki have been left as a memorial to the history of the area.

The photo was taken in June 1982, when Länsi-Pasila was built. On the right Pasilankatu 2.­

When East Pasila was made into rectangular gray blocks of tall houses, West Pasila was made into “softer” architecture: squares and yellow and red brick were used on the facades of the buildings.

In 1995, Pasila’s position in the region looked like this.

Aerial view of East Pasila in 1978. On the right yard, in the middle on the left Exhibition Center.­

The station was completed in 1990. The Swedish name of the station was otherwise Fredriksberg until 27 May 1990, after which it has been Böle.

The recession had weighed on the Finnish economy for a long time in the 1990s. It will be later estimatedthat Finland’s first world hockey championship in May 1995 helped Finland get out of the recession.

Pasila railway station in 1995.­

In August 1995, the Helsinki City Council approved a town plan that enabled the construction of an ice rink in the Haarakallio area of ​​Keski-Pasila.

Harry Harkimo at the construction site of the Hartwall Arena in the fall of 1995.­

The construction of the Hartwall Arena in Pasila began in the same autumn. A year later, in the fall of 1996, construction work on the hall in the same location was already well under way.

Hartwall Arena construction site in September 1996. The hall was completed in the spring of 1997.­

In Itä-Pasila, the car level and the walking level are separate. The picture is from autumn 1999.­

In the summer of 2017, the Pasila station, completed in 1990, was closed and dismantled before its thirties after only 27 years of operation. The “old” was allowed to make room for the new station, which would also have a direct connection to the huge shopping center.

The station building in Pasila, completed in 1990, was demolished in the summer of 2017.­

Shopping center Tripla was opened about a year ago in the fall. Construction of Pasila continues. It is planned to come next to the shopping center tower blocks. Admittedly theirs size negotiations stuck between the city and the developer.

Savonpuistikko in the background is the shopping center Tripla and Pasila station.­

The city also wants two fast-changing districts – Alppila and Pasila – closely linked. The disappearance of green spaces and the disappearance of scarce local nature worry people.

Construction of Pasila continues.

Tripla, located in Pasila and opened in autumn 2019, is the largest shopping center in the Nordic countries. Five tower blocks are planned near Tripla, south of Pasilansilla.­

Sources: City of Helsinki, Helsinki City Museum, HSL and HS Archive