Construction | One of Helsinki’s largest kindergartens opened near Kalasatama

The kindergarten completed in Verkkosaari in the Kalasatama area started its operations.

For one The first building in the newest residential areas of Helsinki was completed. Even though residential construction is still in full phase, Verkkosaari, which is being built next to Kalasatama, got its own kindergarten.

The daycare center has now started operations with four groups of children, the city of Helsinki says in its press release. Päiväkoti is the first building that was completed in the northern part of Verkkosaari. It will have a maximum of over 300 children, and at the same time it will be one of the largest kindergartens in Helsinki.

HS said last December that the day care center Pikkutylli operating in Kallio will be closed, and the children will be transferred to the day care center opening in Verkkosaari.

Read more: The Kallionai daycare center is moving to Kalasatama

Apartments construction started in the northern part of Verkkosaari last summer. When construction is completed in the late 2020s, the area will have apartments for 3,600 people.

The justification for building a daycare center in the Kalasatama area is that they want to offer early childhood education places close to home or along the family’s journey.

Swedish-language early childhood education operates as its own unit in the building. The Swedish-speaking unit has places for 84 children.