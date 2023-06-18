Construction | Old houses are better than new ones and there’s a reason for that, says Talotohtori Panu Kaila – “It’s amazing”

Architect Panu Kaila is Finland’s most famous house doctor, whose love for the old days is not understood by everyone. According to Kaila, many people waste huge sums of money by making unnecessary renovations to their homes. In Kaila’s opinion, the old one should not be dismantled just because it has reached the “end of its useful life”.

Heidi Moisio HS

2:00 am

Sin the post-war Finland of the 1960s and 70s, domestic shame was instilled. The phenomenon wasn’t known by that name yet, but that’s what it was in practice.

“There were people who hated their old houses. They represented poverty and misery to them, and they had to be destroyed and replaced by modern times and a flat roof.” Panu Kaila describes.