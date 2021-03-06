Construction Offices next to Aviapolis’ lone station building, but also apartments for a thousand residents

Nearly 45,000 square meters will be built next to the southern entrance of the train station.

Construction The Aviapolis train station at the southern end of the ring road is gaining momentum. Currently, the southern entrance opens onto a rocky landscape bordered by streets, but in just a few years it may be surrounded by new buildings.

More has already been built near the north entrance of the Aviapolis station. For example, the Clarion Hotel opened in 2016.

Vantaa is zoning almost 45,000 square meters of new building rights around the southern entrance. The new retail, office and residential block will be located at Tikkurilantie and Aviabulevardi.

A total of about a thousand people are promised housing.

The block to be built next to the station will be located in the armpits of Tikkurilantie and Aviabulevardi.­

Aseman Avia Square is outlined as the center of the block on the side. In the vicinity of the square there are 16-storey and 15-storey residential towers with a total of about 310 apartments.

Small apartments have been outlined for these tower blocks, while slightly lower apartment buildings and larger apartments are rising north of Avia Square. The north-facing apartment buildings is becoming homes for some 600 residents.

The zoned area is almost entirely owned by LAK Real Estate, the large property owner of the airport area, whose largest owner is the state-owned Finavia and real estate investors Nrep and Pontos.

Vantaa City Council will discuss the plan change on Monday.