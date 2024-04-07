Two nuclear powers, India and China, have found a new point of tension in their relations involving an old territorial dispute in the Himalayan region.

The reason for the new crisis focuses on the construction of a sala tunnel by the New Delhi government in the mountains of northeast India. The inauguration took place last month when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site and called it an “engineering marvel”.

The work crosses the Himalayas at an approximate height of 3,900 meters and was considered a major Indian project due to its military advantages. According to the broadcaster CNNthe construction allows the rapid deployment of soldiers to the border with China, regardless of weather conditions.

The state of Arunachal Pradesh or Zangnan, as China calls it, where the tunnel is located, is claimed as Beijing's territory and the target of direct clashes between the nations. In 2020, the two countries were involved in a border clash that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. This was the first confrontation with fatal victims since 1975.

Soon after the project was released, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson issued a statement, “demanding” that the Indian side stop “any action that may complicate the border issue.”

“The Chinese military remains very vigilant and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” says an excerpt from the note.

In response, New Delhi classified the Chinese claims as “absurd” and assured that the Arunachal Pradesh area “was, is and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India”, according to the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Randhiar Jaiswal.

Because it involves two nuclear powers, the inauguration of the sala tunnel gained international repercussion. Amid exchanges of barbs between the two countries directly involved, the United States intervened, recognizing the region as Indian territory.

Beijing denounced the White House's interference, accusing Washington of “systematically taking advantage of conflicts between other countries to serve its own selfish geopolitical interests.”

China has had troubled relations over its border even before India became a nation in 1947.

After independence, attempts to normalize relations between the countries were quickly frustrated in 1959, during an official visit by the Indian Prime Minister at the time, Jawaharlal Nehru, to Beijing, which further alienated the two governments.

At the meeting, Nehru raised questions about border impasses, given that the Chinese regime configured its official maps in its own way, considering territories belonging to India as its own.

One of the biggest feuds involves the region of Tibet, occupied by Beijing, which claims around 90,000 square kilometers of territory. That same year, the Tibetan revolt occurred, during which India granted asylum to the Dalai Lama, the region's political and spiritual leader.

From this, several border conflicts broke out, including the border dispute in the Himalayas, in Arunachal Pradesh, known in China as Southern Tibet, which led to the Sino-Indian War three years later. With attempts at diplomatic agreements frustrated, Beijing penetrated the Indian region, starting a military conflict that left thousands of Indians dead.

These conflicts led India to begin an offensive policy, establishing border outposts, including the new tunnel.

Last year, Xi Jinping's dictatorship and Narendra Modi's government met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in South Africa, where they agreed to work to try to reduce border tensions. However, the most recent conflict between the sides reveals that reality is very far from political agreements.