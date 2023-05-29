He Barcelona buried the memory of the old Camp Nou in a souvenir box containing newspapers, a shirt, a captain’s armband, a ball, football boots and the flags of the club and Catalonia; a way of saying goodbye to the old stadium and welcoming the new one, whose start of construction is imminent.

It was a symbolic act of the beginning of the works of the future Spotify Camp Nou with the laying of the first stone.

The act

Before, behind the goal of the south goal, the aforementioned objects were deposited in a methacrylate box, which were buried under the grass. The president of ‘Barça players’, Juan Manuel Asensi, on behalf of the entity’s veterans, deposited some copies of newspapers; while Xavi Hernandez, first team coach, left a shirt inside the souvenir box.

Sergio Busquets, who last night played his last game with Barça at the Camp Nou, left a captain’s armband; Melanie Serrano, former player of the women’s team, deposited a ball; while the infantiles Jana Muro and Guiu Xuclà They offered some football boots.

The president of the club, Joan Laporta, left the flags of Barça and Catalonia in the souvenir box. The manager recalled in a speech that Barça’s 123-year history could be explained in many ways: “One of them is to define the stadiums where we have played.”

“At first on different courses in the city, until we played on the Les Corts course, next door. Later, this wonderful course was inaugurated in 1957. Already then we were a world reference and since then it has been our home, our fort , our temple, the pride of all Barcelona fans, and we want it to continue like this and we want it in the same place,” he said.

Laporta considers that the new field will be like making “a collective dream of Barcelona” come true, as well as “a legacy for our children and grandchildren”, and as such “it has to go through a construction process”.

“It is a process that we have to live with the utmost enthusiasm, we will return here and stronger than ever. We want it to continue to be the scene of glorious days coinciding with the 125th anniversary of the club’s foundation, at the end of 2024”, he recalled.

After thanking the players, executives, directors, investors and the construction company Limak, in charge of carrying out the works, Laporta recalled that the old Camp Nou is “the past, full of memories, feelings, glorious moments, afternoons and nights unforgettable football moments”, but for him the most important thing is that “from now on the new Camp Nou Spotify is the future, a splendid future”.

EFE