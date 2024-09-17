Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed that the first air taxi station in Dubai will begin construction before the end of this year, with official operations set to begin in the first quarter of 2026. Joby, the air taxi manufacturer, explained that the project contributes to driving the future of aviation, in line with the global trend of reducing emissions and improving access to destinations, especially since Dubai is the ideal city for work and living.

In detail, the Director of Public Transport Systems Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Khaled Al Awadhi, said that the construction of the first air taxi station is scheduled to begin before the end of this year, noting that the locations of the air taxi stations will be announced during the current year, with the official start of operation expected during the first quarter of 2026.

Al Awadhi explained, in statements to journalists on the sidelines of the 30th session of the World Intelligent Transport Systems Conference and Exhibition, that the Authority plans to build four air taxi stations as a first phase in different areas of Dubai, with a strategic plan to link these stations with hotels, airports and major tourist areas.

He added that the Authority is working on improving the infrastructure to suit the needs of air taxis, which enhances the efficiency of the system and contributes to providing an innovative and smooth transportation experience for users, pointing to the agreement with Joby Company to manufacture a four-seater aircraft with a speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour.

Khaled Al Awadhi stressed that Dubai is preparing to become a global leader in the field of air transport, as these projects aim to reduce travel time between locations, which supports the emirate’s vision to transform into a smart and futuristic city.

“Our mission is to connect people more effectively and effectively, and over the past 15 years, we have been transforming the transportation industry into what it is today,” said Tyler Trerotola, General Manager of Joby Middle East. “In February, we reached an agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai to acquire the rights to implement the air taxi project in the city.”

“We design 90% of our aircraft parts, which contributes to driving the future of aviation,” Trerotola added, noting that the taxi can accommodate four seats, in addition to its pilot, and has high safety and security specifications, through its design that contains six propellers and four battery packs, which give it the ability to fly a distance of 161 kilometers, at a speed of up to 321 kilometers per hour, and is characterized by a low noise level compared to helicopters.

“The air taxi can also fly efficiently in urban areas, as it has a vertical take-off and landing feature, which saves the horizontal space required for stations. It will contribute to providing a new and distinctive service for residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai, who wish to move easily, quickly and safely to a number of vital locations in the city of Dubai. The trip from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take about 10 minutes, compared to about 45 minutes by car,” he added.

He pointed out that the air taxi vehicles will be sustainable and environmentally friendly, run on electric power, and do not produce operational emissions. They will also be characterised by safety, comfort and speed, and their manufacture will take into account the latest modern technologies in this field worldwide.

He pointed out that the air taxi is expected to start operating in the first quarter of 2026, in four locations developed in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Sky Ports Company.

He pointed out that Dubai is the ideal city for work and living, which attracts more people to work there, especially with Dubai’s continuous pursuit of development.

This project is expected to enhance the leadership and competitiveness of Dubai and the UAE regionally and globally, and will contribute to an unprecedented transformation in the urban transportation system.

The operation of the air taxi comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world. It also comes within the framework of the Roads and Transport Authority’s efforts to provide different types of transportation in Dubai, by conducting technical tests for transportation means in Dubai’s climate environment, in addition to achieving integration between public transportation means and happiness for residents, by providing easy, fast and innovative channels for transportation and communication.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in cooperation with Skyports and Joby, has completed detailed studies related to selecting the first four locations for air taxi stations. Work is currently underway with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), and other relevant entities to develop the legislative and operational framework and specify the specifications and standards required for operators of this type of vehicle in the emirate. This legislative and operational framework is the first of its kind in the world.