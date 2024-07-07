Likhachev announced the US attempt to block the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

The United States is trying to influence the project to build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey, said Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Rosatom State Corporation. However, despite everything, the project will not be stopped.

According to him, the system of mutual settlements is under attack.

They arrest money. They are Americans who go between our legal entities, between our banks. And a lot of small things fly in. Well, as if the dogs bark, the caravan moves on. Alexey LikhachevCEO of the state corporation Rosatom

At the same time, Likhachev emphasized that Turkish partners see the state corporation’s serious attitude toward the nuclear power plant project, as if Russia is building “at home and for itself.”

The physical launch of the NPP is scheduled for 2024

In April 2023 Likhachev statedthat the physical launch of the NPP is planned for 2024. It is expected to bring the reactor to a minimum controlled power level and begin its gradual increase in order to steadily generate electricity in 2025. The head of Rosatom noted that the relevant deadlines are fixed in the agreements between the countries within the framework of intergovernmental agreements.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi examined model of the station before the ceremony of delivery of nuclear fuel to the NPP, noting the original design of the project. “I am very impressed with the design of the station, a very original decision to make it like this, combining artistic features with functional ones. Quite interesting,” he said.

Photo: Rosatom / Globallookpress.com

In December, the first power unit of the Russian-Turkish nuclear power plant received permission to start operation. Akkuyu Nuclear CEO Anastasia Zoteeva emphasized that the issuance of the permission confirms that the company has met all the requirements of Turkish legislation and international standards for the construction of nuclear power plants.

After this, the procedure for obtaining a license to operate the power unit was to begin, which would allow the loading of nuclear fuel into the reactor.

Photo: Li Zhenbei / XinHua / Globallookpress.com

Putin and Erdogan discussed the creation of Akkuyu

During talks in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the Akkuyu nuclear power plant energy project. The heads of state touched on the issue of creating a gas hub on Turkish territory that would ensure supplies of Russian raw materials to Europe and compensate for the transit of gas lost as a result of the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey. After the commissioning of all four units, which will be equipped with Russian VVER-1200 reactors, the plant will generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover 10 percent of Turkey’s electricity needs. This is the first project in the global nuclear industry to be implemented according to the “build-own-operate” model. Construction of the first power unit began in April 2018. Putin and Erdogan personally gave start of construction.