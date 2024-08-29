Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal Urban Development began work to build a parking lot at the facilities of the Ciudad Juárez Technological Institute (ITCJ), as part of the Urban Potential Transfer tool (Free Transfer in Kind).

The director of the department, Claudia Morales Medina, stressed that the work was started in response to a request for support from the university institution, as this work will be of great benefit to teachers, students and administrative staff.

He said the project includes paving a lot to be used as a parking lot, as well as building curbs, sidewalks, planters, lighting and a drainage well.

The resources for this project come from the donation made by Brasa Desarrollos to the Municipal Government, as part of the Free Concession in Kind for the development of the Morín Oriente Stage I project.