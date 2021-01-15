The resumption of the construction of Nord Stream 2 was postponed indefinitely, at least for two weeks. Handelsblatt writes about this with reference to the project operator, Nord Stream 2 AG.

The permit to work in their waters, which was issued by the Danish authorities, begins to operate on 15 January. However, as the operator’s representative said, the equipment needs to be checked, so he cannot specify the start date of pipe laying.

It is still unknown which ship will start construction. The main candidates are the Akademik Chersky pipelayer and the Fortuna barge, which has already built part of the route off the coast of Germany.

The first ship several times approached the site of the start of work. The last time it happened was on January 6. But six days later, “Akademik Chersky” returned to Kaliningrad.

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources in Nord Stream 2 AG, said that the company is going to complete construction in June this year, and the work will be carried out by the barge “Fortuna”. At the same time, in a comment to TASS, a representative of the operator said that pipe-laying work will begin on January 15. However, he made a reservation that we are also talking about preparatory measures and tests.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was to be completed at the end of 2019. Due to US sanctions, it was postponed to the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. However, at the moment, none of the significant stages of work has begun. It is also unclear which company will certify the gas pipeline, without which it is impossible to start its operation. Norwegian DNV GL ultimately refused to cooperate.