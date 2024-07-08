The villagers of Bajada de Chanduy, a small ancestral town on the coast of Ecuador, watched fearfully as the tractor destroyed the trees that had always been there. Their faces shook with the sound of the giant shovel as it ripped out the roots of the destroyed trees. It only took a few minutes for the green landscape to change. The tractor destroyed everything around some giant ceiba trees, which, for being that size, must be about 100 years old. “In a little while, they are changing our lives,” says Bernardo Cabrera, one of the villagers, days later. They could not believe it: in the middle of a forest that they have protected for years, the government of Daniel Noboa has planned to build a prison for the most dangerous prisoners of the criminal gangs that have terrorized the country.

The community members are the caretakers of an extensive dry forest that runs through several provinces, including Santa Elena, where they have been settled for hundreds of years and identify themselves as indigenous Huancavilcas. To ensure this, the Ecuadorian Constitution granted them rights over these territories, with the mission of preserving the natural resources found on these lands, which cannot be sold or seized.

Between May and June, the community members noticed the presence of soldiers who came to take measurements on the land where the forest is now being cleared. But no authority provided information about what was happening. The Comprehensive Care Service for Persons Deprived of Liberty, SNAI, declared all information regarding the construction of the new maximum security prison, announced by Noboa at the beginning of the year, in the style of the one built by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, as confidential. The awarding process did not even go through the competition of several companies to compete to build the project. The institution directly invited only one company, Puentes y Calzadas Infraestructuras SL, a subsidiary of a Chinese public company, to participate on June 7. Two weeks later they signed the contract for 52.2 million dollars to build the prison within a period of 300 days.

Community members of Juntas del Pacífico observe the ceremony to start the work. Vicente Gaibor

The Bajada de Chanduy community members did not expect the president to arrive in the neighbouring community, Juntas del Pacífico, to lay the first stone of the new prison, a gesture that was part of his security policy. He turned on the construction siren and two backhoes in the background pretended to start work. But the place where the president was was a football field, not the land assigned for the construction of the prison. The real place where the penitentiary will be built is almost 10 kilometres away, in the middle of the forest and on land claimed by Donald Cabrera, a resident of the Bajada de Chanduy community. “The government does not recognise these lands as ancestral, and has said that they belong to the state because they seized them from debtors of the bankrupt bank at the end of the nineties,” Donald explains. This newspaper requested information from the SNAI and the Ministry of the Environment, in charge of issuing construction permits due to the environmental impact in a protected area. Neither of the two institutions responded to the request.

The Bajada de Chanduy commune has 21,000 hectares that are divided among all its inhabitants. The 7,000 inhabitants are dedicated to agriculture and livestock for survival. And the land is used for that and the main objective is to preserve it. The plot that the Cabrera family now claims has never been disturbed. “It is virgin land that we have not touched because there is a forest and a water source very close,” says Donald, while he watches as the heavy machinery tries to flatten the mountain that was once full of trees. “There is no water here, nor a sewage system. What are they going to do with the wastewater?” asks another inhabitant. The scant explanation that has been given to the community members is that these lands were given to the bank by a person who left them as collateral to obtain a loan. When the bank went bankrupt in the crisis of the late nineties, the State, which at that time provided public funds so that the banks would not go bankrupt, took the lands that were pledged. This is how they came into the hands of the SNAI to build the prison in the province of Santa Elena, where Noboa began his political career three years ago, registering his candidacy as an assemblyman to represent that province. But many have doubts about his interests in that region. In Santa Elena, there is also Oloncito, where two months ago, the wife of the governor tried to build a luxury resort, taking over an area of ​​mangrove that belongs to a protected area, and that the Ministry of the Environment handed over amid irregularities, which have not been investigated. Although they destroyed a part of the mangrove, the pressure of the affected community managed to stop the project. Now it is the turn of the Juntas del Pacífico and Bajada de Chanduy communes where the construction of the prison has begun.

Neighboring community members protest against construction in Santa Elena province, June 21, 2024. Vicente Gaibor

“I have grown up in these mountains all my life, herding my family’s cattle. This was the natural pasture for our cows and horses, and now it is all disappearing overnight,” says Donald. The concern of the community members about building a prison in the middle of a forest is not only about the environmental impact, but also about the social impact. They are not aware of crime here. In a country convulsed by violence, these are one of the few refuges of peace. The small brick and cement houses have their doors open, so that the natural air can circulate, which sometimes carries the dust from the unpaved dirt streets. People take out a chair in the doorway and chat with their neighbors. An image that has been lost in many other places. There are few vehicles and they are not necessary because the small town barely has streets where people prefer to walk.

In the doorway of Esteban Neira’s house, a 74-year-old farmer who has always lived in Juntas del Pacífico, the achiote flower is scattered on the floor on some jute sacks. It will take a few hours of bright sun for the flower to dry and leave intact the small red seeds that are used as the base of Ecuadorian food. With a flat wooden stick, he hits the flower and the achiote seeds remain in the sack. He does everything calmly. Time goes by more slowly in this town where everything revolves around planting and livestock. “Life is changing for us. We will no longer be able to live calmly like this, we will have to close the doors, lock ourselves in and look out of the windows of the houses and ask before opening the door,” says Esteban.

Their fear is what the new neighbor of the commune will bring, when the most dangerous prisoners are transferred to serve their sentence. More soldiers, weapons, the presence of unknown persons who will visit the prisoners or criminal gangs to help them escape. In the worst scenario, the fires, shootings and screams of the massacres that have occurred in various prisons in the country where the leaders of criminal organizations are held could be repeated, the same ones that Noboa wants to lock up in the middle of the forest. But the community members are worried about the new guest, although for some, after a list of public works offers, the balance is leaning towards accepting the mega prison. Like Camilo Salinas, the town shopkeeper, who looks with hope at the investment that could come to this forgotten place. “They told us that they are going to give us a health center, they are going to improve the access roads to the commune, they are going to enlarge the school, and that is going to be good for the town.” The main expectation is the employment that the construction of the prison has already generated among the surrounding towns. From La Libertad, which is more than one Junta del Pacífico away, Ilario Mite, 63 years old, a construction carpenter, arrived with his resume. “Employment is very scarce in my city. The economy is very bad, and if they choose me for this job, it guarantees me a secure income for a while,” he adds.

Members of the military guard the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Deprivation of Liberty Center. Vicente Gaibor

For the Permanent Committee for Human Rights, which provides legal assistance to the community members, the list of promises is blackmail by the authorities who take advantage of the precarious conditions in which the communities live, where there is no drinking water, no sewage system, and no health center. “One day before President Noboa came, they locked up the entire leadership in the community hall with the military present. There they insisted that they sign a commitment agreement in which the Government promised to do public works in exchange for the community agreeing to the construction of the prison. That is not a consultation process,” explains Fernando Bastias of the CDH.

Government pressure has been stronger in all instances. The community members asked the court for a precautionary measure, but the judge rejected the request, without calling a hearing to hear the parties’ claim and where the only one who could present a complaint was amicus curiae It was not the construction company, not even the SNAI, as the entity in charge, responded. Now any legal process can take almost the same amount of time as it will take to build the prison. “It is a project that impacts the rights of an ancestral community, in a protected forest that also has rights according to our Constitution and this territory holds archaeological remains that represent the national culture,” says Bastias, who also criticizes that the project would demonstrate the failure of public security policy. “The prison is not necessary. The reports that the IACHR and the United Nations made after their visit to the country and analyzing the prison crisis, none recommend the construction of a new prison. This is a media policy, not a technical one,” says Bastias. Although the Noboa government has managed to contain violence among prisoners inside the jails, it faces judicial sentences for leaving nearly 20,000 prisoners in 30 Ecuadorian prisons without food, and international organizations such as Human Rights Watch have called the president’s attention, asking him to stop the military from occupying the prisons, following complaints of human rights violations.

For the Government, the new prison, which it has called Meetingwill be “an icon in the region.” The president highlighted in his speech that the five pavilions, where 800 prisoners will live, will have modern technology and artificial intelligence. This is what all the country’s prisons lack, despite the constant offers to equip them. His offer was to build two new prisons after discarding the barge prisons, due to their high cost. In an interview he gave at the beginning of his term, he assured that the project for the new prison was being done by the same people that Nayib Bukele hired to build the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador, with which he has become popular for his heavy-handed policy, and that Noboa replicates as part of his strategy to be reelected to the presidency in 2025. “It is designed to reclassify and isolate highly dangerous criminals. The leaders of the mafias will be monitored in real time,” said Noboa on the day of the ceremony for the beginning of the work.

The community members have declared their opposition to the construction of the prison. “This is a right that we have. We have been possessors of our ancestors since before the Republic was founded,” says Donald Cabrera. They do not want the prison on their land; Noboa has a problem to solve.

