China’s oldest Antarctic station “Great Wall” on King George Island 120 kilometers north of the Antarctic mainland: suspicious antennas and surveillance equipment. © Imaginechina-Tuchong/Imago Images

China is expanding its presence in Antarctica. Satellite photos show the construction of a large research station. Experts fear military surveillance systems in the Indian Ocean.

Munich – The satellite image shows an inhospitable coast, partly covered with snow. But in the middle of the rocky ground there are square depressions, arranged symmetrically: the foundations of a larger building. A few temporary houses can also be seen directly on the shore. What looks unspectacular is the construction site of a large Chinese research station in Antarctica. “China is currently making the most significant expansion of its presence there in ten years,” write four experts in one recently published study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington on China’s ambitions at the North and South Poles.

According to the authors, the growing presence of the People’s Republic in the remote polar regions also serves to “advance China’s broader strategic and military interests”. Western governments fear that Beijing is primarily looking for influence and surveillance opportunities for the military. The CSIS authors also warn that China’s advances in Antarctica and the Arctic are part of its “striving for great power status”.

The new station is on the island inexpressible near the Ross Sea about south of Australia. Other countries are also active in the region. That’s how they stand there German summer station Gondwana as well as the largest research station in Antarctica, the McMurdo Station of the USA, built from 1955. In addition to a port, a landing strip for airplanes and large laboratories, there is also a shop, a chapel and a television station. The station is 320 kilometers from the Chinese construction site.

China’s Departure for Antarctica: Striving for Great Power Status

The US still maintains a larger research presence in Antarctica than China, a CSIS member was quoted as saying by Reuters. But China’s presence is growing faster. With an area of ​​around 5,000 square meters, the new station is significantly larger than all previous bases in the People’s Republic. Construction started in 2018 but lay idle for several years, according to the CSIS study. Now, in addition to the research laboratory and main building, an energy plant, a helipad and a dock for icebreakers are to be built there.

China’s first base in Antarctica was the “Great Wall” station on offshore King George Island in the 1980s; they followed Zhongshanstation on the mainland coast as well as the Kunlunstation and the Taishanstation on the Antarctic Plateau – the coldest region on earth.

As early as 2014, the government decided to make China a “polar superpower”. “In both the Arctic and Antarctic, China has undertaken ambitious expeditions and built world-class research facilities,” the CSIS authors say. “These investments have strengthened China’s voice on polar issues and given it the opportunity to shape the emerging geopolitical landscape.”

Antarctica: claims and research zeal

However, Beijing is far from alone in its ambition. Antarctica has always exerted a great attraction. Researchers from the northern hemisphere set up base camps and whaling stations there as early as the beginning of the 20th century. Islands and regions of the continent still bear the names their discoverers gave them: Kaiser Wilhelm Land, König Haakon Lake or King George Island. Britain, France, Argentina, Chile, Australia and New Zealand still formally make territorial claims based on possessions at the time.

Today these claims are dormant, thanks to the Antarctic Treaty of 1959, which China has also signed. It is regarded as a model for international cooperation and limits all activities on the continent to “peaceful purposes”, especially in scientific research. This may also be operated by military personnel. But the treaty prohibits military bases, maneuvers and weapons tests. More than 50 nations have now joined the Antarctic Treaty System; around 30 of them operate research stations and often cooperate with each other.

Antarctica: Geopolitical tensions fuel conflict

But the geopolitical tensions of the big world are increasingly pushing into the Antarctic. The major powers are once again competing more intensely for power and influence. Countries like China, India or South Korea are demonstrating their growing ambitions by increasing their research presence in Antarctica. There are also repeated disputes about factual issues, because every decision in the Antarctic treaty system has to be taken unanimously. In November 2022, China and Russia once again blocked the conclusion of an agreementwhich is intended to protect important organisms from the Antarctic food chain from overfishing.

In this mixed situation, China’s growing presence among the western top dogs is causing unrest. So far, there is no evidence of espionage activities. According to CSIS, a team from the US State Department and other US agencies found no specific military equipment or army personnel during a 2020 inspection of the construction site for China’s new station.

China in Antarctica: Warning of militarily usable technology

Despite this, CSIS experts warn that the station will house a satellite ground station once it is completed. China’s ground stations therefore also include elsewhere dual use-Skills – so they can be used civilly and militarily. In addition to communicating with their own satellites, ground stations can also support the collection of information. China operates its own satellite navigation system called Beidou as an alternative to the US system GPS. “China’s strategy for Antarctica includes utilizing technology, facilities and scientific research dual usepurpose, which are likely to serve, at least in part, to improve the capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army,” the study quoted from a 2022 US Department of Defense report.

China has not yet commented on the study. China’s old “Great Wall” station is also suspected of not only serving science: It is located on the Drake Passage, an important sea connection between the Atlantic and Pacific. Due to antennas and other surveillance equipment, the base would be able to keep an eye on ships in the area.

China is also planning to Zhongshan-Equip the station with additional antennas. The Basis has already awarded the contract for building the antennas to the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation. Nothing can be seen on satellite images. Zhongshan CSIS experts fear that it could be used in the future to gather information in the Indian Ocean or on the military in Australia. Beijing may want to sound out the British-American military base at Diego Garcia. The station will also be able to intercept signals over Australia and New Zealand if necessary. Mistrust is high in the current geopolitical climate.