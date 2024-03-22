dragon ball It is one of the most popular properties worldwide. Although there are already a series of themed locations inspired by the work of Akira Toriyama, the first amusement park of this anime is currently under construction, which, To the surprise of many, it will not be available in Japan, but in Saudi Arabia, a country that no one expected.

Through an official statement, it has been revealed that The first Dragon Ball theme park in the world is already under construction. This location is part of Saudi Arabia's large “Qiddiya” project, which began in 2019 and focuses on creating attractive entertainment locations for the youth of this country and promoting tourism. This is what was said about it:

“The Dragon Ball theme park will have a huge size of more than 500,000 square meters and will have seven different areas that recreate several iconic places from the original series, such as Kame House, Capsule Corporation and the planet of Beerus. At the park, guests will be able to join an adventure with Goku and his friends as they experience the world of Dragon Ball, from the beginning of the anime to Dragon Ball Super!”

The theme park will have more than 30 attractions, of which five will offer us experiences that use top-level technology. Similarly, The construction of a 70-meter-high Shenron is planned, inside which is a large-scale roller coaster. In addition, there will also be hotels and restaurants that will allow fans to immerse themselves in the world of Dragon Ball.

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown when the Dragon Ball theme park will open its doors, but once it does, it will probably become a location that every Akira Toriyama fan will have to visit at least once in their life. On related topics, the DLC of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot disappoints René Garcia. Likewise, the manga Dragon Ball Super yes it will continue.

Editor's Note:

Saudi Arabia is a strange location to see the first Dragon Ball theme park, but something that will likely increase tourism in this country. Best of all, the concept images show us something that could very well compete with Super Nintendo World when it comes to fanservice.

Via: dragon ball