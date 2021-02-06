The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced the construction of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge on Ras Al Khor Road (Dubai – Hatta), with a length of 475 meters and a width of five meters.

The bridge facilitates pedestrian movement and movement between the two sides of Ras Al Khor Street, and connects the bicycle path coming from Al Khawaneej, Mushrif and Al Warqaa to the International City area and the Chinese Dragon Market.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Muhammad Al Tayer, said, “The completion of the project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to make Dubai a bicycle friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents. To cycling ».

370 tons of steel

He added, “The new bridge is a metal and concrete structure that includes 370 tons of structural steel. It was transported to the site in four different pieces, and then a surface layer of reinforced concrete was placed on its upper surface.”

“The total length of the bridge is 475 meters, of which 110 meters are the length of the iron structure, based on three concrete pillars, and the bridge is connected to ascending and descending slopes, the length of about 180 meters on both sides, while its width is five meters, including three meters for bicycles,” Al-Tayer added. And two pedestrian meters, and the floor of the bridge surface was provided with an anti-slip layer, and the bridge was provided with low cosmetic lighting, and continuous iron posts (handrails) on both sides, for the safety of pedestrians and bicycle users. ”He pointed out that“ the authority completed a bicycle path in separate areas in the past. In the emirate, such as bicycle paths in Al Warqaa, Mushrif and Al Khawaneej areas, in addition to establishing two bridges for shared use of bicycles and pedestrians on Al Khawaneej and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan streets.

129 pedestrian bridges

Al Tayer explained that the number of pedestrian bridges in Dubai increased from 13 in 2006 to 129 in 2020, and the authority intends to implement 31 pedestrian bridges over the next few years, bringing the total number of pedestrian bridges to 160, indicating that “the authority’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety It contributed to reducing pedestrian deaths in Dubai by 81% during the period from 2007 to 2020. ”

It should be noted that the total length of the bicycle paths implemented until the end of last year was 425 km.

The authority intends to raise the length of bicycle paths to 668 kilometers by 2025, and it aims to implement bicycle paths to connect the most vital areas in the emirate with various public transport stations. The implementation of the bike paths comes as part of its efforts to make Dubai a bike-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to practice cycling, in fulfillment of Dubai Vision 2021, which aims to make Dubai the preferred place to live and work, the preferred destination for visitors, and the safest.

Cycling speed

The Roads and Transport Authority has set bicycle speeds in the emirate at 30 km per hour on the lanes designated for amateurs, and 20 km per hour on the designated or shared paths with pedestrians within urban areas in the city, and at unspecified speeds on training tracks, as part of the concern for the safety of pedestrians and users Bicycles.





