In the village of Batagay, Verkhoyansk district of Yakutia, the construction of a new water treatment plant has begun. The first pile was hammered on Monday, April 17, according to the republican government.

“The project provides for the construction of a water treatment plant with a capacity of 1,100 cubic meters per day, a water intake, a pumping station and water supply networks. The company “Variant Plus” was chosen as the contractor,” said Vitaly Chikachev, General Director of the State Unitary Enterprise “Housing and Communal Services of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

All necessary materials and equipment have already been delivered to the region. The contractor has started clearing the area for construction, and is also drilling and installing piles.

As the IA specifies SakhaNews, the cost of the project is estimated at 605.3 million rubles. Most of the funds in the amount of 599.2 million rubles will be allocated from the federal budget as part of the Clean Water program of the Housing and Urban Environment national project.

In total, under the Clean Water program in Yakutia in 2023, it is planned to commission six water supply facilities: in the Amginsky, Gorny, Suntarsky, Olekminsky and Khangalassky districts. In general, another 34 thousand people should be provided with high-quality drinking water.