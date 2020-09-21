In the capital, preparations have begun for the construction of the Ulitsa Narodnogo Opolcheniya station of the new radial Rublyovo-Arkhangelsk metro line. This is reported on the official website Mayor of Moscow.

“We are starting to lay down the Ulitsa Narodnogo Opolcheniya station of the future Rublevo-Arkhangelskaya line, from which it will be possible to transfer to the station of the same name on the Big Circle Line (BCL). Already today, structures are being prepared to begin work on its construction, ”said Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy and Construction Andrey Bochkarev.

He explained that parallel work is necessary in order to create the most convenient transfer between stations of different lines in the future: “Work at this BCL station is being carried out in an enhanced mode: construction and installation work is already being completed and the provision of engineering communications is beginning. By the end of the year, we plan to complete all work and open the station. “

A new metro line with nine stations will connect the center of Moscow with the Kuntsevo district.

