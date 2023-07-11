The Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Project signed a cooperation agreement with the “Team Investment” company to build a hangar for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft in Dubai South, to be dedicated to meeting the needs of aircraft.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Dubai South, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Project, Tahnoun Saif, and founder and CEO of “Team Investment” Taimur Shah Shehab, in the presence of CEO of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Khalifa Al Zaffin and senior executives from both parties.

The foundation stone for the new hangar will be laid during the Dubai Airshow 2023 and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

Tahnoun Saif said that our agreement with “Team Investment” confirms our continuous commitment to promoting the growth of the aviation sector in Dubai and attracting the largest international airlines to establish branches in the emirate within the dynamic system of Dubai South to ensure the provision of various needs for companies operating in this sector, and we will make every effort to support Team Investment’s expansion in Dubai is part of our relentless efforts to continue contributing to the emirate’s position on the global aviation map.

For his part, Taimur Shah Shahab said, “The new facility that we intend to build in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aviation Project represents part of our strategic plans as an important step to expand our reach to provide our services to our customers on a larger scale in the aviation sector. This step places us among the leading companies in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft.” Dubai, which reinforces our keenness to achieve more innovation and excellence at the sector level. At the same time, we look forward to working closely with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation Project to establish our new hangar.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aviation project provides international companies with high-level connectivity and connectivity services, as well as being a free zone for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies and related industries.

The project is located in Dubai South, the entity responsible for its development, and also hosts centers for maintenance, training and education. The project seeks to support the engineering industries to enhance the emirate’s vision to become a leading global center for aviation.