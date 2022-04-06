Noise from generators, sirens, whistles, trucks and cranes 24 hours a day. This is how residents of the neighborhoods of Perdizes and Pompeia, in the west of São Paulo, describe the day and night in their homes since 2021, with the return, after four years, of the works for the construction of Line 6-Orange of the Metro. , which occur even in the early hours of the morning. Delivery of the new branch is scheduled for 2025.

Neighbors claim they can’t sleep and ask for the end of the ‘3rd shift’ of the works. Lucas Baccelli, 38, a businessman and sub-manager of one of the buildings near the future PUC-Cardoso de Almeida Station, in Perdizes, says he has filed a request with the Public Ministry to investigate sound crime, and there is still a petition with the adhesion of more than 150 residents. The neighborhood says they are not against the work, but ask that it be done only during the day.

“I sleep three hours a night,” says Baccelli. He reports having his physical and mental health affected. “I started having gastrointestinal symptoms, I had several tests, but they were all great. I told the doctor that I was sleeping little because of the noise of the construction work and he told me that gastrointestinal problems can come from anxiety, which I acquired from not being able to rest”, says the businessman, who also has his work routine impaired, due to doing homework. office.

Carla, who asked not to use her real name, lives close to Baccelli, in the building next to the work, and has decided to move out of her own apartment, even without knowing if she will be able to rent it. She, 31, reports that the stress caused by the noise has damaged not only her and her husband’s health, but also their attempt to have a child.

“I developed high cholesterol without having any other associated factors, so the doctor found it was due to stress spikes. And my husband had a lot of anxiety attacks, and he also had to come in with medication.” The drugs they take, says Carla, can interfere with fertility. The couple even installed anti-noise windows, which did not completely block out the noise.

She bought a decibel meter, and says that the daily noise usually reaches more than 70dB at night, having already reached 105db in one day. In the city of São Paulo, it is prohibited for works to generate noise above 59db after 7pm. The City Hall, however, informed that public works have no time or noise limit. In Perdizes and Pompeia, residents report that several neighbors have tried to move, delivering or putting apartments up for sale, and they say that tenants complain about the difficulty in renting properties in the neighborhoods.

HEADACHE

Carla’s neighbor, dentist Aline Ferreira, 36, says that respiratory and allergic problems have increased because of the large amount of dust that enters the apartment. But what bothers his family the most is the noise of conversations at dawn coming from the support house for the construction workers. “Every day I wake up with a headache. I arrive at work sleepy, I can’t perform as well,” says Aline, whose 12-year-old daughter has autism, and wakes up several times at dawn.

“Like most autistics, she has hearing sensitivity. She gets more nervous, stressed. We had to switch her school schedule from morning to afternoon to see if she can get some more sleep,” she adds.

The situation of Flávia Angi, 48, who lives a block from the future Sesc-Pompeia Station, also in the west, is similar. The physical therapist reports that she and her children spend the day with headphones, whether for work or listening to music that disguises external noises. “But what bothers her the most is the dawn. It’s hard to sleep. Sometimes I have to take sleep-inducing medicine, and I use a tampon, but it doesn’t always work, because when it’s hot, I can’t close the window,” she says.

Manager of a building on Rua Cardoso de Almeida, Jacqueline Toledo also complains that the works on the future Sesc-Pompeia Station bring noise and dust into her apartment daily. She also says that it is impossible to sleep without closing all the windows, since the lights in the place are on at night.

DEALERSHIP

Linha Universidade, the concessionaire responsible for the works through a public-private partnership (PPP), informed that it complies with the regulations regarding noise emission levels in civil works. He also said that the companies involved inform in advance the possible occurrence of noise in the surroundings, in addition to adopting mitigating measures such as periodic maintenance of equipment, attenuation of the sound signal of trucks and cranes and installation of acoustic barriers. According to the company, there is also training with employees on proper behavior in night activities. Regarding the morning shift, he did not give an estimated end date, but said that work at this time is essential for the work on the line, which will transport more than 630,000 people a day.

The Metropolitan Transport Department said that, according to the contract, the concessionaire must follow the law and good practices regarding noise in civil works in the city and, among other actions, “inform the residents of the surrounding area in advance about the possibility of nearby noise. beds and adopt mitigating measures” in activities at night. (João Ker collaborated)

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

