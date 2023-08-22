Construction | New construction slowed down drastically in April-June

Building permits for new construction were granted 35 percent less than a year earlier.

For new construction Between April and June, a total of 7.9 million cubic meters of building permits were granted, which was 35 percent less than a year earlier, says Statistics Finland.

The cubic volume of building permits granted for residential construction decreased by as much as 58 percent from a year ago during April-June.

According to Statistics Finland, building permits were issued for 5,378 apartments in April-June, which was 62 percent less than a year earlier.

The cubic volume of started construction projects decreased by 15 percent and the cubic volume of completed construction projects by 18 percent from a year ago.