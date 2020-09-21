Construction New construction plows Helsinki’s Munkkivuori – Seven new tower buildings to be built in the district, while the former Pohjola head office gets new life

The new construction will completely change the landscape of Helsinki’s Lapinmäentie. But what happens to the protected A-tower?

The North The former head office in Munkkivuori, Helsinki, is no longer the only tower on the corner of Lapinmäentie and Huopalahdentie.

The first residential tower has just been completed next to the head office. The next two are under construction. There will be a total of seven towers.

Construction company SRV’s director responsible for housing business Kim Jolkkonen has followed the construction of Lapinmäentie in good spirits. He believes in the attractiveness of the area.

“The population of the Munkkivuori area is growing. This is a good and desirable area. Lapinmäentie is an important project for us. ”

If there is enough demand, the whole project could be completed in 2025.

Lively traffic is noisy on Huopalahdentie. A few kilometers away, Raide-Joker is being built. One day, Vihdintie will turn into a city boulevard and a tram will run there.

Middle Tapiola Real Estate Asset Management Builder Manager Sanna Reunanen enters the elevator on the fourth floor of a newly completed residential building.

Reunanen says that Lähi-Tapiola is looking for different alternatives to rental housing and that the new rental apartments in Lapinmäentie are a good example of this. For example, there are two-storey family apartments.

The first residents moved to new non-subsidized rental apartments owned by Lähi-Tapiola at the end of August. There has been a great demand for housing.

Upon completion of Ilveshovi’s 76 apartments, there were only a few left to rent.

In addition to the apartments, there are five commercial apartments on the street level of the 8-storey house. Reunanen says that at least a barber-hairdresser and a café-restaurant will be added.

Next March, another house next to Ilveshov will be completed in Lähi-Tapiola. There will be 136 new rental apartments and 15 floors in Louhenlinna, which means that it will rise higher than the A-tower of Pohjola’s head office.

Lapinmäentien design has been a long project.

Pohjola’s headquarters, completed in 1969, was transferred to the portfolio of a US real estate investor in 2004.

When Pohjola and the other tenants left and there was not enough demand for office space, the owner began to look for the building to be converted into housing and additional construction on the plot.

The plan change was made together with the city, the real estate investor and SRV.

At the beginning, a building history survey was commissioned from Pohjola’s head office. It was used to pick out the parts of the site that can be considered the most valuable and worthy of protection.

In order to find a design solution, an architectural competition was organized for the area, which was won by the architectural firm JKMM with its proposal Lumikki and seven dwarves.

On the basis of the winning proposal, the City of Helsinki began preparing a new town plan for the area, which would also enable housing construction. In order to make the project financially feasible, it was decided that the new towers could rise higher than the main building in the North.

SRV came involved in the project first as a construction company, and when the Americans wanted to get rid of the site, SRV and OP Land Fund bought the plots in the block.

Now the A-tower of the head office, completed in 1969, is protected in the plan both in terms of the façade and partly also inside.

In contrast, extensions built in the 1980s were not considered worthy of preservation and were demolished.

SRV will build residential houses in its place. In total, more than 700 new apartments will enter the area.

The team manager of the Helsinki Town Planning Service, which was responsible for the Lapinmäentie town plan Anu Kuutin according to the original plans, there have been no major changes along the way.

The locations and heights of the residential towers have been slightly changed, but the overall look of the buildings is very far from the whole that was started to be built six years ago through an architectural competition.

On the construction site SRV’s construction manager Timo Petäjistö presents from where the new fairway between Ilveshovi and the A-tower will run in the future.

“It will be a semi-public route, and it is prescribed in the formula,” Petäjistö says.

Next to the walkway, you can see the partially demolished wall of the old headquarters. The concrete facade of Pohjola House is upholstered in gray granite from Kuru. About 1,500 square meters of granite have been collected from the demolished parts.

According to Petäjistö, it will be utilized in connection with the renovation of the A-tower.

From 1969, the intersection of Lapinmäentie and Huopalahdentie was dominated by one huge office building with more than a thousand employees, which practically closed the area from many directions.

Pohjola’s old head office has been empty for many years.­

Pohjola House was its own island, a kind of expression of the idea of ​​a car city. Construction will completely change the area.

In addition to the new public thoroughfare, the previously rather closed A-tower will also be opened to the townspeople when new services arrive in due course. They serve both new residents of the area and old residents of the neighboring Niemenmäki and Munkkivuori.

The City of Helsinki commissioned an extensive study of the need for commercial services in the area. The city is preparing for the fact that the boulevarding of Vihdintie will increase demand in the region.

City Planning Unit Manager Tuomas Eskola says that a plan change is also pending for the Munkkivuori shopping center.

“The relationship between purchasing power and supply does not meet at the moment. More space is also needed at the mall, ”he says.

Just now the A-tower is quiet and mostly empty. The top floors still offer spectacular views. They have been enjoyed in the past by the management of the insurance company, for which a representative sauna was built at the head office, among other things.

Heikki Castrénin Designed by an architectural firm, Pohjola’s head office is a product and masterpiece of its time, and adapting it to a new use is not easy.

SRV has not been terribly willing to talk about new tenants at its headquarters other than that it is intended to provide health and wellness services, a grocery store and congress facilities.

Negotiations are reportedly taking place all the time, but there is no agreement that can be made public.

However, it is well known that Pohjola’s headquarters will require a comprehensive overhaul. On the other hand, it is not worth going to do that in stages. The protected building will be renovated when all its future use is known.

According to Kim Jolkkonen, the goal now is for the renovation to be completed in 2023, which means that it should start in practice next year.

Major the problem with Tower A is its numerous office floors. The planner’s intention has been for the offices to continue to be offices, but there is little demand for business premises in the area at all.

Initially, the formula did not allow Pohjola House to have a hotel or service housing, for example.

However, SRV and the planner have had discussions on the matter. At the end of last year, the zoner bowed to the idea that some kind of service housing could come to headquarters.

SRV was granted a deviation from the formula, which allows a grocery store larger than the town plan and the placement of care operations on the site.

“We have had long discussions about the purpose of the A-tower, and SRV is now developing our concept on the basis of the deviation decision granted in December 2019,” says Tuomas Eskola.

Pohjola’s former head office is a building that is significant in terms of construction history, which, according to Eskola, must be left to future generations in one way or another.

The strong will of the city is that the building will be given new life. You don’t want to unpack it.