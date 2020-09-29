Construction More than 50 Ukrainians have worked illegally at the Western Metro site, says Yle – Metro company: Zero tolerance for illegal labor

Yle’s story said that unauthorized workers have been used on both small and large and visible construction sites.

Espoo the city and Länsimetro oy announce that they have an absolute zero tolerance for the gray economy and illegal labor.

Yle said on Mondaythat up to hundreds of Ukrainians have worked illegally on construction sites in Finland. Many work long-term jobs on construction sites at low pay or even at no pay.

Yle’s extensive story said that unauthorized workers have been used on both small and large and visible construction sites. One example was the extension of the Western Metro, where Yle says about 50 Ukrainians have worked illegally. Most of them have been working at the Souka station site.

A press release from Länsimetro and Espoo states that the case, which involved dozens of employees, was revealed for the purpose of regional government authorities. Espoo Technical Operations Director Olli Isotalo says in a press release that the reported case was revealed precisely because of cooperation with the authorities.

The main contractors are responsible for ensuring that the documents are in order, both for themselves and for the subcontractors they use. Länsimetro assures that it can monitor the activities of contractors, for example, with the help of a pass permit system and various documents as well as monitoring tools.

“Through electronic systems, control extends to 702 different companies. Cooperation with the authorities, data collection, control and monitoring are our means of combating the gray economy. Any gray economy is strictly forbidden on our construction sites, ”says Länsimetro oy’s CEO Ville Saksi in the bulletin.