Construction | More than 2,000 balconies in new properties banned from use after the spring balcony accident – Tukes criticizes the manufacturers’ actions

Riikku Group, which manufactured Vantaa’s crash balcony railing, does not want to say how many old houses have similar railings.

Glass railing is a fashionable and popular solution for the balconies of apartment buildings, but railings have become a problem for many residents, builders and property owners.

In Finland, at least more than two thousand balconies are closed to use as a result of the balcony accident that happened in Vantaa in the spring. Balconies that are not allowed to be used are new properties, the safety of balustrade glass on old balconies is a question mark.

STT asked the building control of the cities of Vantaa, Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere and Turku how many apartment building balconies they have banned from use, which is still in effect.

A survey based on this, the vast majority of bans are in Helsinki, where, according to building control, around 2,000 balconies have been left without a commissioning permit. In some apartments, access to the balconies is blocked by removing the handles from the doors.

“Fixed buttons have been disabled on some of the balcony doors, if the balconies are not used as emergency exits,” Helsinki’s building control confirms.

A balcony door without a door handle in an apartment building built by Lumo and completed this fall in Pasila.

Banned use of balconies set by the building control of the city of Vantaa is now only at the site of the Tikkurila accident. According to building control data, there are currently six apartment building projects approved for use after the accident, where balconies have not been approved for use for the time being.

According to the construction control of the city of Espoo, there are “some sites, but there is no exact information on the number”. The city does not compile statistics on bans.

Tampere and Turku currently have no bans on use set by the building control.

“Prohibitions on the use of balconies have been set in partial final inspections if a report on the balcony railings has not been submitted by the time of the inspection. In such a context, balconies banned from use have only been approved for use after an expert’s or external inspector’s opinion on their safety has been delivered to us,” Turku City’s building control tells STT.

In an accident in March in Tikkurila, Vantaa, a young woman died after falling from the seventh floor balcony when the glass of the balcony railing failed. The police are investigating the accident as a fatal accident.

New destinations the use of balconies began to be restricted or at least cleared up throughout the country already in the spring due to the balcony accident.

Ministry of the Environment recommended at the end of March, that the building control authorities ask those who have started construction projects to pay attention to the fact that the glass railings meet the requirements in ongoing construction projects subject to a permit.

“Building owners, for example housing associations, can get an expert to find out the situation of their own building,” the ministry instructed.

STT also asked five cities whether they have banned balcony railings that have not passed a new inspection by a third party, for example an engineering firm. In Helsinki, such a situation exists in the 70 balconies of one apartment building.

“For most of the balconies that have not been put into use, building control has not received calculations or calculations that could have been accepted by an external inspector. The field tests performed at the construction site have been submitted for approval in external inspections, but despite this, these have not been approved in Helsinki, because there is still no generally agreed upon operating method for this procedure,” says the building supervision.

According to Vantaa’s building control, some of the balcony railings have been approved for use, some have been required by an outsider to take corrective measures, and some are under an expert’s investigation.

In Tampere, the structures have been repaired before the commissioning inspection, if deficiencies have been detected in the third-party inspection.

According to Turku’s building control, clarifications have had to be requested for some third-party statements, but the balconies have since been approved for use.

Safety and Chemicals Agency According to the (Tukes) announcement, at the site of the Tikkurila accident, Vantaa’s building control, as the competent authority, must decide whether the balustrades of the balconies are compliant.

Tukes, who investigated the conformity of the glass balustrade system based on the police report, finished his report at the end of September, but since the balustrade glass had already been attached to the balconies and the building was approved for use, Tukes’ authority does not extend to that.

Tukes group manager Lauri Walden describes the report as an expert opinion. According to Tukes, there is reason to suspect that the balcony glass system used at the Tikkurila crash site does not meet the requirements set forth in the law. The balcony had a pole balcony railing system made by Riikku Group Oy with 4+4 millimeter laminated glass.

According to Walden, the balustrade structure of the balcony must withstand a possible collision of a person with the glass, and the glass must not cause a danger of splinters or falling downwards when it breaks.

“In our review, the comparison calculations and pendulum testing were done specifically and only for the product that was the subject of the accident. Therefore, scaling the results to other products of the manufacturer of the accident product or to similar products of other manufacturers is questionable,” emphasizes Walden in an interview with STT.

Instead, by starting with the market surveillance project Tukes aims to find out more extensively whether the new products on the market are compliant.

“In the project, we test the products of the largest manufacturers equally. The goal is to remove dangerous and non-compliant products from the market,” says Walden.

According to Walden, testing and especially consultation with the manufacturers take time, so answers to the questions will be received around next year at the earliest.

Vantaa the balcony accident has understandably raised concerns about the safety of balcony railings on a wider scale: can similar and dangerous balcony systems also exist in other apartment buildings?

STT reached Riikku Group’s CEO by phone Joakim Petersen-Dyggvenbut he refused an interview, citing the company’s policy of not commenting on unfinished matters.

STT would have asked, for example, how much of the railing model used at the crash site is in new and old houses, whether the company still uses the same solution and whether it is so dangerous that the balcony railing should be replaced.

It should be noted that Tukes and Riikku disagree about Tukes’ expert opinion and the results of the balcony railing glass testing. In its response letter to Tukes, Riikku Group states that “in our opinion, the doubts and conclusions expressed in Tukes’ consultation letter are unfounded and misleading as such”.

According to Tukes, the results of the comparative calculation commissioned by it and the experimental dimensioning done by Riiku are very significantly different from each other.

“After all, it’s a big question mark how we get such a different result computationally and in experimental testing,” states Walden.

He says he is concerned about what the differences in interpretation say about the practices and procedures of the industry as a whole.

“It’s embarrassing that a lot of glass constructions are made, and I’ve heard the argument from many sides that glass breaks like glass,” says Walden.

“If the property’s balconies have been banned from use, the starting point is often the question of how to find a test method to remove the ban. At the same time, it is ignored that there is some reason and suspicion as to what the ban stems from.”

Walden emphasizes that railing systems are dimensioned and designed site-specific. Even if the apartment building outwardly appears to have the same railings as the Tikkurila crash site, the solution may be completely safe.

“Basically, they should be safe, but it’s certainly not a bad thing to do checks. If the object is new, you should find calculations and dimensioning information, how the balcony has been determined to be safe”, Walden states and reminds that the safety of the property is always the owner’s responsibility.

Executive Director of the Finnish Flat Glass Association Jenni Heikkilä recommends doing maintenance checks every few years if the old house has glazing on the balcony.

Heikkilä says in an interview with STT that the Tikkurila accident has caused a significant crisis, especially on the side of the glass railing.

“The objects being completed are problematic. More calculations and explanations have had to be done compared to before.”

According to Heikkilä’s information, balconies with balustrade solutions from manufacturers other than Riiku have also been banned for short periods of time.

“The situation affects the entire industry.”

Heikkilä according to that, the entire glass railing industry started doing “repairs” right in the spring, when it started to become clear that there are misunderstandings and different ways of working in the industry.

Perhaps the most important measure, Tasolasiyhdistys published new guidelines for the calculated dimensioning of balustrade glass in the summer, so that every designer would dimension the glass according to the same principle. The guidance also facilitates supervisory authorities.

The guidelines worked together with designers and authorities have been updated in the fall. According to the CEO, it is still being refined, but the refinements will not significantly affect the calculation result.

“Point load has been something that has been missing from many instructions. It has been unclear to many. That’s why we familiarize members and designers with the right dimensioning methods,” says Heikkilä.

“When the glass railing is dimensioned according to the requirements, it is a very safe solution.”

A point load refers to a force that is applied to a certain surface area.

Heikkilä has familiarized himself with Tukes’ reports on Tikkurila’s crash barrier, but in his opinion, it has not been possible to directly demonstrate that the accident was caused by an incomplete dimensioning calculation.

“However, no other mistakes have been found,” he states.