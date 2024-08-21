Construction | Miljoonatalo has stood for years in an unfinished luxury area of ​​Espoo – What is it all about?

Construction|The lender applies for bankruptcy of the housing stock company. There are almost a million available.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Asunto Oy Espoo’s Suvisaariston Armada is being filed for bankruptcy. The company has not followed the terms of the loan agreement, owes nearly 800,000 euros. The building is almost finished, but the apartments have not been sold. The project has been in the works for several years and has been backfired before.

Rejected residential building stands empty next to luxurious detached houses in the prestigious area of ​​Espoo in Suvisaaristo.

The facade of the luxury house, which has been under construction for years, is still missing surface materials, the protective coverings are partially torn and the walls are dented.

Now the construction of a seaside house has officially run into difficulties.

A company called Vakautus Laina oy is applying for bankruptcy of Asunto Oy Espoo Suvisaariston Armada. The bankruptcy application started in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa on Monday.

According to the application, the housing corporation has not complied with the terms of the loan agreement. Consolidation Laina has receivables from the housing corporation of nearly 800,000 euros, according to the documents acquired by HS.

Under construction the house has two apartments and a total of almost 900 square meters. Based on the observation picture, the giant terrace of the house will have a swimming pool.

The apartments have not yet been sold, says the representative of the housing stock company, a real estate investor, contacted by HS Juhani Salo.

However, the apartment information system maintained by the Land Survey says otherwise: according to the register containing information on apartment ownership, the apartments were sold in June 2023.

The owners are two individuals, one of whom is Salo himself. The owner of the second apartment also owns the plot and is a guarantor in the loan agreement.

According to the construction site sign, the house should have been completed years ago. The name of the housing stock company has changed over the years.

The house under construction is located in a valuable area in the Espoo archipelago.

Project has been in progress for several years and in headwinds before. The original construction site sign is still standing on the lot, which states that the construction period is 2018–2019.

So the house should have been completed five years ago. Over the years, the name of the housing stock company has changed.

The housing joint-stock company, which is now being filed for bankruptcy, was founded in 2022, when Salo says that he joined the project and invested “hundreds of thousands of euros” in it.

“I went along with it so that it would be finished, but now I decided not to put any more money into it. The capital is tied up in other projects.”

According to Salo, they are now figuring out how to complete the construction work.

HS also reached out to the other owner and the representative of Vakautus Laina, which filed for bankruptcy. They did not want to answer questions because the dispute is pending.