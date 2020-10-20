Construction Metropolia Castle, one of the most spectacular buildings in Helsinki, will be transformed into a hotel

The building at the end of the boulevard is culturally and historically valuable. In connection with a change in the town plan, the change in the building will be protected.

Former The value building of Metropolia University of Applied Sciences on the east side of Hietalahti Square will be turned into a hotel. Kojami oy (formerly VVO) wants to build apartments in addition to the hotel on the properties located on the plot.

The building is culturally and historically valuable. Originally a Technical School, built in 1877, the building is one of Helsinki’s most spectacular properties.

At the same time as the change to the town plan is approved, the building will be protected by the town plan.

The building is located at the end of one of Helsinki’s most important streets, Bulevardi. Its neighbors are Hietalahdentori and the former National Opera.

The corridors of the former polytechnic will be transformed into hotel corridors.­

In addition to the main building, three other buildings will be covered by the proposed change to the town plan to be decided by the Urban Environment Board on Tuesday.

In addition to the former main building of the Helsinki University of Technology on the edge of Hietalahdentori, Bulevardi 29, the old brick chemical building inside the block, and the newest, elongated chemical building of the houses will be converted into residential, commercial and business premises.

The buildings that were used for teaching were vacated when Metropolia University of Applied Sciences, which operated in them, moved its teaching activities to the new campus area completed in Myllypuro.

The main doors and lobby of Abrahaminkatu 1 date from 1877.­

Albert’s street-side red-brick, architect Onni Tarjanne building designed was once the Electrical Engineering Department, later Metropolia’s garage. The picture shows the original elevator from the 1930s.­

Listed company Kojamo’s main area of ​​activity is the construction of rental apartments and the processing of real estate into rental apartments. The plots of land are owned by Kojamo’s partner Lakewood Oy. The company is a construction company operating in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Lakewood buys and further processes real estate and apartment buildings. In addition to founder contracting, the company’s business area includes real estate development and appraisal, KVR contracting and project management contracting.

Lakewood has applied to the City of Helsinki for a change in the use of the properties it owns. This has already been agreed in a framework agreement between the city and Lakewood on the sale and development of real estate.

The Urban Environment Board is likely to approve the application unanimously.

Value building has been empty for a long time. With the construction and construction of the Länsisatama, Jätkäsaari, Hernesaari and Telakkakatu areas, the value of Hietalahti as an investment destination has increased, as the district has changed from a suburb to a more central area.

In addition to the property now in decision-making, a sign of this development is its neighbor, the so-called Guard Lazarite plot with its buildings. The Senate, which is in charge of state real estate, just got the land up for sale after the buildings were empty for ten years.