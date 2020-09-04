Construction Matilda Kivelä has been living in the middle of one of Helsinki’s largest construction sites for a year and a half – Hämeentie residents tell about fear and hope on the eve of historical change

Hämeentie will be transformed into a public transport street between Siltasaarenkatu and Helsinginkatu in a major renovation. At the same time, the tram rails will be renewed, the pipes will be kilometed and the roof of the metro station will be renovated.

Here it is: one of the most disturbing street sections in Helsinki. The renovation of Hämeentie has been going on for more than a year and a half, and the landscape is still reminiscent of the battlefield.

Many city dwellers may have almost forgotten about such a busy thoroughfare before, but for everyone it is not possible. HS interviewed three people for whom the huge renovation of Hämeentie is part of life from morning to night every day of the week.

Job Hämeentie started at the beginning of March 2019. At the same time, the passage of cars and trams ended there.

Just a few months earlier Samuel Makkonen had moved along Hämeentie from Espoo.

The first couple of days after the renovation began, the sounds were at their loudest, Makkonen says.

“Then it frightened for a couple of days that This is how this is going to be. A terrible uproar begins at six. ”

Soon, however, the renovation work moved from under Makkonen’s apartment beyond the end of Hakaniemi to Hämeentie.

“Pretty painless this is gone. And soon we will at least have a more beautiful home street. ”

Getting used to require changing routes, which change if not quite daily, then at least weekly, Makkonen says.

Makkonen lives on the fifth floor, and the windows of the house were insulated a few years ago. According to Makkonen, the telework that started in the spring has not been disrupted by the renovation.

Makkonen does not have a car, but uses public transport, so he has not needed any special parking arrangements.

“The only time I had to take a moment to think about how to get home was one of the water damage. The pipes opened near our house, and the whole area was like an artificial lake. ”

In the 2019 side of the renovation, more water damage occurred when, as the street was rebuilt, the mains water pipes occasionally cracked and preceded blaming thousands of cubes of water over a large area.

Some of the leaks were due to misleading map errors when, for example, contrary to what was marked on the pipeline map, the water pipe hooked at a 90-degree angle to the other side of the road and returned to the assumed line just before the shut-off valve.

Read more: One of Helsinki’s oldest water pipes was replaced on Hämeentie: the tsarist trunk was revealed to be very fragile

Samir Sharhan lives and owns a hair salon on Hämeentie. In the background the chair was rented by Irina Ljan.­

Not everyone is as calm about street renovation as Makkonen. One of them is Samir Sharhan, whose whole life revolves around Hämeentie. Sharhan moved to Hämeentie three years ago, but in addition to living, she has a hairdressing salon, Belli Capelli, in the same building.

Sharhan is frustrated by the long overhaul that has made the hair salon very quiet.

“We lost a lot of customers.”

Dust carried from street work inside and hairdressing services are also incompatible.

It’s hard to get customers now, so Sharhan says they’re also starting a small refurbishment at the hair salon.

“We’re working to create a new look for the place.”

Samir Sharhan hopes that after the renovation, customers will rediscover Hämeentie’s services.­

Hämeentie will be converted into a street for pedestrians, cycling and public transport in a major renovation between Siltasaarenkatu and Helsinginkatu. At the same time, the tram rails will be renewed, the pipes will be kilometed and the roof of the metro station will be renovated.

Driving to the site, maintenance and rescue driving and distribution traffic will continue to be allowed, but the passage of private cars was already prohibited at the beginning of the renovation.

The renovation is scheduled to be completed in full by the end of this year. The change is historically significant due to the centrality of Hämeentie.

The renovation of Hämeentie is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.­

Sharhan is excited by the end result.

“Either it gets good or it’s a disaster for us entrepreneurs.”

The horror scenario for Sharhan, according to street stores and businesses, is that once the renovation is complete, customers will no longer find old services.

“The worst is if this becomes like a Redi mall. No one will stop or come to use our services. ”

The Redi shopping center is located in Helsinki’s Kalasatama. It has suffered a loss of visitors as a result many entrepreneurs are in trouble.

Living According to Sharhan, it has not been so difficult along Hämeentie, but combined with work it has been difficult.

Sharhan has rented part of her space to a hairdresser Irina to Ljaya. Lja previously had her own hairdresser on Hämeentie, but due to water damage and customer loss due to road renovations, she was unable to maintain her own premises.

Additional voltage The coronavirus has brought the renovation pain of the inhabitants of Hämeentie.

Lived in Hämeentie for three years Matilda Kivelä says the street renovation wasn’t so disturbing at all until last spring, when he had to stay home for telecommuting.

“That’s when the renovation just moved under my window. After that, the neighbors were also excited to do the renovation. There was a terrible uproar from everywhere. ”

Participating in the meetings was sometimes impossible due to the noise, so Kivelä rented a separate workspace with her boyfriend.

In the spring, Matilda Kivelä rented a separate workspace when teleworking unexpectedly took place, because the renovation sounds disrupted the work.­

Kivelä expects the most silence when the construction site is completed.

“There’s a lot of noise in the city anyway, but this has been quite another.”

With excitement, Kivelä has also followed the success of nearby stone foot shops. He has noticed that many companies have had to close down.

“However, I hope something stays the same and not all the old stone legs disappear from the street.”