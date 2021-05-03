The money laundering to boost the construction sector promoted by the Government is considered a positive tool for activity. However, “the authorities should reevaluate and extend the maturities, at least the first tranche of money laundering since the period from the moment the regulation of the regime was made available is too short”.

Tax experts from the GNP Group (Tax and Business Consulting) reached that conclusion, who last week brought together -in a virtual meeting- a hundred developers to thoroughly explain the terms of the official sincere for the new works.

It happens that the period established by money laundering provided for in Law 27,613 and Decree 244/2021 It is 120 days from March 12. As the AFIP regulations (RG4976 / 2021, the CNV, RG 844/2021 and the BCRA (communication A 7269) came out a few hours ago, a lot of time was lost ”, said Guillermo Perez, president and CEO of GNP. Especially Fewer days remain for those who had planned to enter money laundering in the first tranche, paying a 5% tribute that expires on May 10.

The externalization of funds contemplates three instances to apply to real estate projects: for those who enter the system until 5/10, the tax rate to pay for money laundering is 6%; from 11/5 to 9/6, 10% and from 10/6 to 9/7/2021, the aliquot is 20%.

Although it is already possible to open the CECON.Ar account and deposit the funds in national or foreign currency to be laundered. The funds cannot yet be invested in the projects because the Real Estate Project Registry (REPI), which the AFIP launched last Tuesday, will only be available from June 7.

“For this reason, we believe that this situation warrants an extension of at least one month. Furthermore, the law empowers officials to do so,” agreed Sebastian Mancuso, partner of the same consultancy.

During the presentation, all the details about how is the mechanism for those who want to adhere to money laundering. Among other points, the issue of “financial roll” that the system allows for members to have an extra benefit “and can save 40% in the payment of the tax.

It happens that, to pay the tax, the AFIP takes the dollars that the taxpayer deposits in the special accounts at the official exchange rate. With which, specialists are already recommending that With the pesos that you want to whitewash, it is more advisable to buy dollar blue. Then deposit those bills in the special account of the bank. Since dollars are valued at the official exchange rate to pay the tax, less tax is paid. In other words, the dollar bought according to the blue price but which is taxed according to the official exchange rate.

“It is preferable to buy dollars and launder dollars. Thus, there will be a greater amount of pesos to invest in the work”, recommended to his interlocutors, the CEO of GNP.

