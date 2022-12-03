Construction | Jätkäsaari is looking for a tower house with rooftop bars

The whole of the 13-story hybrid building will take shape next year.

Jätkäsaari the 13-story tower block project planned for the south shore is progressing.

Many different functions have been planned for the tower, from business premises to offices and from sports facilities to an apartment hotel.

The project leader is Wasa Group, the architect office is ALA and the design office is Bond.

The plan change allows for the construction of 17,000 square meters. The building is designed to rise in steps. A terrace bar open to the public has been outlined on its roof.

in Helsinki and Jätkäsaari lacks many types of sports facilities, but at this stage there is no exact information yet on what will become of the building named Jätkäsaari Library.

Project development manager Jusu Kainulainen Wasa Groupista says that the sports facilities are just taking shape.

“The whole project will actually start to take shape next year. The pandemic changed everything, and Russia’s attack on Ukraine revolutionized things again.”

The project website also states that the top floors of the building would be assigned to the apartment hotel. Offices, restaurants and business premises would be located on the lowest floors.

From the ground floor there is a direct connection to the beach, which the city is implementing on the shore of the water area named Ahdinaltaa.

Correction 3.12. at 18:03: In the title of the article, it was mentioned earlier that the tower house is decorated with stairs. The tower house is not decorated with stairs.