Construction | Järvenpää will get a handsome sports hall, the field cannot be seen properly from the stands: “Unfortunately, this happens a lot in Finland”

The auditorium of Järvenpää co-educational school’s new gymnasium is problematic. The hall’s field cannot be seen completely from the stands, but its front edge remains in darkness.

Järvenpää The co-educational school is getting ready for a shiny new sports hall, which is intended to serve the school during the day and local sports clubs in the evening.

There is only one problem with the built hall: you cannot see the field properly from its stands.

The hall is built on two floors so that the court opens on the lower floor. The auditorium is built on the upper floor, on top of the dressing rooms and various storage spaces.

Due to this design decision, the front edge of the field cannot be seen from the stands, which is frustrating for spectators during the match event. The problem is noticeable across the entire width of the stand.

How did this happen?

“For reasons of cost savings, in 2020 it has been decided to implement the sports hall with auxiliary facilities smaller than the original design scope and with a reduced quality level”, says the Järvenpää city website bulletin published by.

The city’s sports manager Tony Konkola refer to it when requesting an interview.

According to the release, a stand of the same size on the first floor next to the field would increase the area of ​​the building by approximately 270–300 square meters.

“ “If you think about the viewer experience, it’s a terribly big problem. It is incomprehensible if such a situation has arisen.”

“During the planning phase in the spring of 2022, it was noted from the grandstand plan that the front edge of the floor of the basketball court’s playing area is not visible to the people sitting in the grandstand,” says the release.

“The city and [salin rakennuttamisesta vastaava] Master operations regret that this has not been clearly brought up in user meetings.”

Järvenpää Community School.

For example Raiders Basket, which plays basketball at the second highest league level for men, plans to play its home games in the joint school’s hall in the future.

Director of Competitions of the Finnish Basketball Association Tom Westerholm does not see the stand as an obstacle to playing in the hall, but regrets the visual impairment on behalf of the spectators.

“Basically, we look at the safety areas, and if they are in order, the association will give us the green light to play. On the other hand, it says in the series regulation of the first divan that the hall must have an approved grandstand structure. This has certainly been approved,” says Westerholm.

According to him, the Basketball Association is not going to prevent Raiders Basket from playing in the hall.

“It is then the club’s own business, whether they are able to take the public into the hall”, Westerholm reflects.

Westerholm emphasizes that he has not seen the stand himself, but knows about its visibility problems.

“If you think about the viewer experience, it’s a terribly big problem. It is incomprehensible if such a situation has arisen.”

“ “Unfortunately, this is a typical basic error in the design of indoor sports venues”

Let’s see Visibility problems are not unique to basketball.

Also the social relations director of the Finnish Floorball Association Jari Kinnunen upsets the situation. According to him, for floorball, the situation in the stands is even more problematic than in basketball.

The indoor bandy court is larger than the basketball court, which is why a larger part of it also remains in darkness.

“The floorball court almost completely fills the floor surface, and when you sit on the upper platform of the stand, you can miss even a larger part of the court,” says Kinnunen.

“There are an awful lot of these in Finland. Unfortunately, this is a typical basic mistake in the design of indoor sports venues,” he continues.

The goal is to build the dressing rooms next to the field, and on top of the dressing rooms they want to build the stands, so that the area of ​​the hall does not expand.

As a result, the front edge of the field remains in the spectator’s line of sight, says Kinnunen.

Kinnunen says that the Floorball Association was not asked for its opinion when the sports hall of Järvenpää joint school was planned. The Basketball Association has not been contacted either, Westerholm says.

Raiders were heard, but only from safe areas.

“When building, we listen too little to the species associations”, Kinnunen states.

He points out that it would be worthwhile for developers to ask the views of sports associations when drawing up plans. In this way, the needs of different sports could be better taken into account in competitive sports.

This would also make the sports facilities more versatile and adaptable.

Despite the defects in the auditorium, Kinnunen does not rule out the possibility of playing competitive floorball in the hall.

“Yes, you can play there, but it doesn’t really serve the audience,” he says.

According to their press release, the city of Järvenpää and Master Activities will find out during April how the field’s visibility could be improved without disturbing the hall’s other uses too much.