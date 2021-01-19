Construction It is planned to make parking spaces for 1,370 bicycles in connection with the Koties tunnel at the main railway station

Parking spaces for 900 to 1,000 bicycles had already been planned in connection with the Koties tunnel. As the contract progressed, it became clear that it was possible to excavate more space than planned for the wheels.

Helsinki plans to build parking spaces for more than 1,300 bikes at the main railway station. There are plans to have an underground bicycle parking facility to be built in connection with the light traffic underpass from the Citizen’s Square to Kaisaniemi, the Kotiesunnel. The facility is located between the new underpass and the old pedestrian tunnel, and would be accessible by elevator, bike and on foot.

The price of the parking spaces is estimated at EUR 5.6 million. They are scheduled to be completed at the same time as the Kotiesunnel in the spring of 2023. The ends of the tunnel are located near the Oodi Library on Töölönlahdenkatu and on the east side next to Kaisaniemi Park.

Due to the tunnel parking spaces for 900 to 1,000 bicycles had already been planned in connection with this. As the contract progressed, it became clear that it was possible to excavate more space than planned for the wheels. Now the interior will accommodate 1,370 bikes.

The city government approved the project plan at its meeting on Monday. According to a city press release, the project will address the growing need for bicycle parking in the vicinity of the main railway station and improve cycling-related services.

There are currently around 600 bicycle parking spaces around the train station, few of which meet modern safety and quality criteria. According to a study by the city, the railway station would have a demand for up to 4,000 parking spaces.