“Although the construction exemption is off the table as a result of this ruling, it does not mean that construction in the Netherlands will be closed.” The explanation of the Porthos ruling by the Council of State on Wednesday may have been reassuring, but for companies in the construction sector it also feels like they have been thrown two and a half years back in time. In May 2019, the Council of State took a stripe by the Nitrogen Approach Program (PAS), which led to an acute construction freeze and as a result of which farms could no longer expand. Agricultural vehicles and construction cranes took turns on the Malieveld in The Hague.

As a solution, the cabinet came up with the construction exemption, so that nitrogen emissions from construction equipment did not have to count for the permit application. From now on, the licensing authority only looked at the nitrogen emissions during the use of a new road or residential area, not at the construction. Construction could thus continue to build, and the cabinet focused political attention mainly on emissions from farms.

But on Wednesday, the construction exemption was also declared non-binding by the highest administrative court, and the builders are de facto back to square one.

Now that the emissions of construction equipment are also included, it will be especially difficult for projects that emit a lot of nitrogen, such as the construction of roads and bridges, to find enough nitrogen space. Although the task is less for smaller projects with fewer emissions, in many cases construction projects are intertwined. After all, a new residential area also needs an access road to the motorway. For example, the impact of the ruling of the Council of State may be greater than it may seem now.

The Council of State does see an important difference with the abolition of the PAS: the construction and demolition works in the Netherlands are not immediately flat. Building permits already granted that make use of the building exemption are irrevocable and cannot be withdrawn just like that. Construction cranes that were started on Wednesday morning could continue to operate after the 10.15 am ruling. It also remains possible to build without a nature permit, provided builders can demonstrate that their nitrogen emissions are so low that no significant damage is caused to nature.

Yet construction companies and project developers are again speaking of a construction freeze. Industry association Bouwend Nederland calls the judgment “dramatic for the construction industry”. The ruling affects the entire sector and covers all construction projects that start from today – from housing blocks to windmills. In the construction sector, in which plans are often worked years in advance, delays and uncertainty are seen as standstill.

Also read: The nitrogen ruling in the Porthos case blocks the great ambitions of the cabinet



time and money

The precise delay after this ruling is mainly due to the fact that construction companies and project developers will now have to calculate the nitrogen emissions of their machines for each project, and whether this is potentially harmful to protected natural areas in the vicinity. This costs time, money and specialist knowledge.

Under the construction exemption, only the nitrogen emissions of the ultimate users of the house or highway to be built were taken into account, and such a ‘pre-test’ was therefore not mandatory.

If it cannot be ruled out during the first calculation that damage will be caused to nature, then a further ‘appropriate assessment’ must be made: an ecological report that states exactly what the possible damage could be.

“The ecologists at our company are going to get very busy,” predicts energy transition advisor Evert Holleman of engineering and consultancy firm Royal HaskoningDHV. “They now have to assess for all projects whether the nitrogen emissions cause significant damage to nature or not. If you can demonstrate that this is not the case, you can start building. But that assessment has to be done first.”

Not every construction company employs these types of experts. Industry association Bouwend Nederland therefore fears that the costs of hiring this kind of knowledge will increase the costs of construction projects even further, and that the duration of construction projects will become longer.

The construction of infrastructure is likely to suffer from the ruling

Another delaying factor is that all additional nitrogen calculations must also be tested and, where necessary, additional permits must also be issued. At provinces and municipalities, the departments responsible for granting permits have been under great pressure for years due to staff shortages. The fear of the construction sector is that permit procedures will only take longer due to the extra amount of work.

The exact number of construction projects that will be affected by the abolition of the construction exemption is still unclear. Overall, it can be said that smaller projects such as the construction of homes and offices have less nitrogen emissions than larger infrastructure projects. “For smaller works, the construction equipment is usually less heavy and diesel engines are running for a shorter time on the construction site,” says Nicolette Zandvliet, lawyer at Neprom, the industry association for project developers. “Certainly on small construction projects, work is already underway on ways to emit less nitrogen.”

This is often more complicated, especially with infrastructure. Construction of roads and bridges often requires heavy machinery that emits relatively more nitrogen. The infrastructure is often indispensable – and not only in the example of the house and the access to the motorway. This interdependence of projects is also a problem in projects for the generation of sustainable energy, says Holleman of Royal HaskoningDHV. “We are currently building a lot of infrastructure for the energy transition. Think of expanding the electricity grid, so that we can connect wind farms and solar energy to it. This requires heavy equipment, so this cannot take place if there is insufficient nitrogen space.”

Whatever Holleman wants to say: setting up a windmill or solar park is rather pointless if you can’t connect it to the electricity grid for the time being. And that is where the following problem immediately emerges: are investors still interested in wind farms if the basic infrastructure cannot be built? “Projects depend on each other. We see investments being postponed as uncertainty continues. There is as yet no indication of a timeframe in which this nitrogen problem will be solved.”

The willingness to invest is also a problem in residential construction, says Zandvliet of the Neprom industry association. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to make investment decisions when you have so much headwind,” says Zandvliet. “It is up to the government to step in now and ensure that projects can be financed and we all make it to the finish line.”

Remove nitrogen space elsewhere

The question now is what can be done to allow construction plans to go ahead. There are roughly two directions for this: building virtually nitrogen-free, or ensuring that nitrogen space is removed elsewhere. For the first solution, there is not enough electrically powered construction equipment available for all projects, although innovation is taking place.

Bouwend Nederland therefore writes in a response to the ruling that the cabinet will have to release nitrogen space “very quickly” by buying out peak loaders, a measure that was already proposed in the report by Johan Remkes, but which is socially very sensitive.

Neprom proposes a different approach. The project developers’ association believes that it is now the government’s turn to come up with a ‘standardized nitrogen assessment’ for housing construction in order to allow housing to continue in any case. This should be an ‘ecological approach’, rather than a general building permit. Holleman of Royal HaskoningDHV agrees. “We are now very focused on nitrogen only. Why can’t the government and the business community look together to see if they can make the Natura 2000 areas as a whole stronger, by working with ecologists to determine how we can strengthen biodiversity?”

Whatever solution it is, the ruling means that projects will now be looked at on a case-by-case basis. And this kind of customization usually costs more time and money. Postponement of construction projects and government ambitions therefore seems unavoidable.

Interview Johan Vollenbroek E9